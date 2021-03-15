If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From hot new BNX 6-layer KN95 face masks made in the USA and discounted Purell hand sanitizer travel bottles to a popular $84 Winthome weighted blanket on sale for just $29.40 with coupon code TJBGNZUE, we’ve got something for everyone in today’s big roundup.

Other highlights from Monday’s top daily deals include new lower pricing on best-selling black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks, the best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker on Amazon’s entire site for only $23.99, the biggest discount ever on Apple’s hot new M1 MacBook Pro ($150 off!), Amazon’s #1 best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for only $84.99 plus tons of other Ring deals like a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 bundle for $189.99, the blazing-fast $395 eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system for only $279, the wildly popular Nanch 22-piece precision screwdriver set for just $18.69 with coupon code YUTHOBPA, the best-selling $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99, a one-day sale on UPS battery backup systems, another huge one-day sale on Moen shower fixtures and showerheads, Amazon’s 4th-gen Echo Dot at the lowest price of 2021 so far, $40 off the Echo Show 5 and $55 off the Echo Show 8, the Echo Auto that adds Alexa to your car for just $24.99, the 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, and plenty more.

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

BNX 20-Pack KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Particulate KN95 Mask Made in USA, Protection Against Du… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Winthome Weighted Blanket Twin Size with Duvet Cover Removable (51"x70" 11 lbs)| Soft Premium G… List Price:$83.99 Price:$29.40 You Save:$54.59 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: TJBGNZUE

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell – newest generation, 2020 release – 1080p HD video, improved motion det… List Price:$99.99 Price:$84.99 You Save:$15.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Cryst… List Price:$25.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$2.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest… List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,149.99 You Save:$99.01 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, Naturals and Refreshing Gel, 1 fl oz travel size f… List Price:$13.68 Price:$12.37 ($1.55 / Fl Oz) You Save:$1.31 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, 4-second video preview… List Price:$199.99 Price:$169.99 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) bundle with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) Price:$124.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$289.98 Price:$189.99 You Save:$99.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$394.57 Price:$279.00 You Save:$115.57 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Nanch precision screwdriver set Price:$18.69 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: YUTHOBPA

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 relea… List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

APC UPS, 850VA UPS Battery Backup & Surge Protector, BE850G2 Backup Battery, 2 USB Charger Port… List Price:$107.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$33.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

APC Wall Outlet Surge Protector with USB Ports, PE3WU3, (3) AC Multi Plug Outlet, 540 Joule Sur… List Price:$15.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$5.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$49.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$15.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$89.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$40.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 8 -- HD smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video calling - Charcoal List Price:$129.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$55.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

