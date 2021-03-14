There are tons of interesting movies and shows coming to Netflix this week, but Nate Bargatze’s new standup special is at the top of the list for me. His last special, The Tennessee Kid, is one of my favorites of the last several years, and I can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up with for his latest hour. This week also marks the arrival of Waffles + Mochi, which is a cooking show starring none other than former first lady Michelle Obama.

Arrivals

Sunday, March 14th

Audrey (2020)

Monday, March 15th

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧 Talented teen figure skater Kayla is forced to leave everything behind when her family follows her twin brother, Mac, to a prestigious hockey academy.



Tuesday, March 16th

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪 The comics of RebellComedy take the stage and tackle topics including mistaken identities, being the “funny” kid and anatomically interesting starfish.

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients.



Wednesday, March 17th

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇧🇪 This true-crime series follows the high-profile court case of Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2013.



Thursday, March 18th

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown.

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷 Two wildly mismatched cops from different Brazilian states are forced to work together to take on a gang operating in both of their homelands.

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze is back with his second hour-long Netflix original comedy special, Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American. Nate reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.

Skylines (2020)

Friday, March 19th

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦 Alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee and Squee return to Earth, where they learn about more odd human customs and inventions like trains and fashion.

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY An aspiring young country singer finds the band she’s been missing when she takes a job as a nanny for a musically talented family.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and other top drivers pursue checkered flags as COVID-19 turns the world upside down.

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”



Saturday, March 20th

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Departures

Sunday, March 14th

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Monday, March 15th

Chicken Little (2005)

Tuesday, March 16th

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Wednesday, March 17th

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Saturday, March 20th

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in March, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

