If you were to guess why almost 40,000 candles just got recalled, the fact that they’re flammable probably wouldn’t be high on your list. Candles are supposed to hold a flame, after all, but according to a new recall bulletin from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, tens of thousands of candles produced by EAP Innovations and sold at Melaleuca stores and online are a bit too intense to be considered safe.

According to the recall, the flames the candles produce can be much higher than one would expect. This intense flame can actually cause the wax itself to start on fire, turning the candle into a mini fireplace of sorts. That’s not good, and it’s enough of a burn and fire hazard that the company has been forced to issue a recall.

The recall affects “about 38,000” three-wick soy candles in both Winter Cedar and Warm Spiced Latte scents. They were sold from November 2020 through December 2020 and carried prices of $23 and $33. The candles’ habit of creating intense flames has resulted in a number of customer complaints. The company says that 17 customers reported high flames coming from their candles and 14 of those reports stated that the wax itself had caught fire. The small bit of good news in this is that no reports of injuries or damage to property have been filed.

The candles include three wicks. These types of candles have grown in popularity over the years and, generally speaking, they tend to be no more dangerous than a standard one-wick candle. However, when the wicks are too close together or burn too intensely, the flames can unite, creating a much larger flame and, at least in the case of these candles, burn hot enough that the wax begins to burn on its own.

Oftentimes when candles are recalled due to burning too intensely, one of the big safety risks is the shattering of the glass container that the candles are sold in. Glass candle holders are usually made to withstand a certain amount of heat, but when the candles burn hotter than expected they can shatter, creating a further injury and fire risk. The recall bulletin makes no mention of that happening with these candles, but the fire risk is significant enough to warrant a recall anyway.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles, carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent the candles from being used, and discard the product,” the recall states. “Melaleuca has contacted all known purchasers directly about the recall and refund.”

I have to be honest, this is the first time I’ve seen a recall bulletin ask that the customer modify the product before throwing it in the trash, but I suppose it makes sense in this case. If you have one of these candles, get in contact with the company for a refund after following the above instructions.

