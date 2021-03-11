If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The ability to produce quick bursts of speed can prove extremely valuable in many sports. Chasing down a fast break in basketball or making a tackle from behind in football requires change of direction and closing speed. The ability to move side to side and potentially juke someone is also great for rundowns in baseball or a running back shedding a tackler in football. Utilizing your quickness and horizontal leverage can turn a good athlete into a great one. There are ways to train for enhancing skills like that and using a slide board is a good option. Similar to how you see a speed skater practice their form, this allows you to maneuver side to side to practice burst training. It’s also great for your knees and hips, as you can stretch them and exercise them without putting too much pressure on them. This is a great tool for low-impact workouts and core exercises to boost your overall fitness. It’s the kind of exercise equipment that doesn’t just help athletes. We’ve found five of the best slide boards on the market and written about them below. Take a look and improve your quickness.

Get the most out of your workouts

You’ll love all that you get when you have the SPRI Slide Board. This is a great tool for minimal impact exercises that remain light on your knees and joints but will help tone your abs, glutes, and upper body. You’ll improve your balance and agility whenever you use this board. The board measures 71″L x 20″W and it rolls up easily into the 32″ x 11″ mesh carrying bag that’s included. You’ll also get end stops to keep your mat down, booties to go over your shoes that allow you to slide easily, and an exercise guide that provides you with different workouts you can do. The PVC slide board glides with ease and is safe and secure to use. You can bring this with you when you travel to always have a place to work out.

Key Features:

Comes with board, bag, booties, and exercise guide

Measures 71″ x 20″

Great for traveling

Add some extra length

If six feet isn’t enough for you, opt for the American Lifetime Slide Board. This comes in a 7.5-foot option for advanced users. It’s also better for people who are taller than six feet, including beginners. This is specifically designed to provide minimal impact on your knees and legs while you’re in the middle of exercising. The board’s soft and flexible material makes traveling with this easy, as it comes with end stops, booties, and a carrying case. This can be used for countless exercises, including squats, lunges, push-ups, plank jacks, and more. You can also choose between a white, black, or blue board.

Key Features:

Offered in 6′ and 7.5′ options

Soft and flexible material

Choose between a white, black, or blue board

Enhance each set

The ProsourceFit Slide Board Pro for Exercise is a terrific option for those who have used slide boards before. This is ideal for low impact, high intensity training to boost your heart rate without having to jump. This includes Lycra booties to cover your shoes for smooth sliding. It also comes with end stops and a mesh carrying bag to store it all in. The long, six-foot surface allows a variety of users to complete full strides and the anti-slip material will make sure it stays in place during a workout. The foam-covered fenders are easy on your hands during a workout.

Key Features:

Long, six-foot surface

Anti-slip material on the bottom

Foam-covered fenders

Find a color your like

The Balance 1 Slide Board EX comes in multiple colors. You can pick between black, blue, or red and they come in either 230cm or 180cm lengths. These include Lycra shoe sleeves and end boards to complete your workouts in and on. Made from durable PP material, this has double layers that will help it last a long time. The surface is slippery and it’s ideal for core, leg, hockey, racing, and skating training. You can toss all of it in the free carry bag that’s included.

Key Features:

Three color choices

Comes in either 230cm or 180cm length

Surface is slippery

Do more exercises

You’ll be able to tone your lower and upper body on the Obsidian Slide Board. That’s because you can do over 100 exercises on this board. It includes end boards that are taller and easier to grab and set up. The set also includes booties for your shoes and mitts for your hands, allowing you to do more work on your hands and palms. You’ll even get three DVDs to show you how to best utilize your board. It is a thick board that rolls up for simpler transport.

Key Features:

Can handle over 100 exercises

Comes with booties and mitts

Comes with three DVDs for exercises

