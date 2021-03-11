If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When people imagine their dream kitchens, there are certain installations that are rather common. A huge exhaust fan along with a massive island are usually near the top. Many burners and multiple ovens are high on the list. You want new appliances at your fingertips to give you the option of making all the culinary dishes of your dreams. Something that can be added to your kitchen now that could be part of your imaginary kitchen too is a pot filler faucet. This is one that can stretch outward to fill up a pot easily, so you don’t have to bring one over to the sink, fill it up, and then carry it back over to the stove. It is positioned directly above the stove, making fill time shorter and more efficient. If you’re starting to redo your kitchen or building a new house, this is a smart addition that won’t set you back too much money. For those in the market for a new pot filler faucet, we’ve got you covered. Check out our picks below and check a box off your list of dream kitchen appliances.

Find a design that works for you

Depending on what kind of faucet you have in your sink, you can best match it with one of the Havin Pot Filler Faucets. This comes in five different designs or styles, as there are more rounded handles or straight ones. You can also choose between brushed nickel, orb, matte black, and brushed gold. This is made from 100% high quality brass material to ensure durability and easy cleaning. The dual handles will allow you to shut off or turn on the valve from either. The valves provide a smooth turning action to avoid dripping or leaks. The dual-jointed swing spout rotates 360 degrees and you can use this for only cold water or only hot water. This produces a high flow rate, pumping out 2.2gpm at 60 psi.

Key Features:

Five different designs or styles

Made from 100% brass material

Rotates 360 degrees

Flip it on with ease

You’ll love how simple it is to use the JZBRAIN Pot Filler Faucet. This features two swivel joints to extend outward or fold up as you need. It stretches a max of 19.35″ to reach your pots. It can swivel 360 degrees and is designed with oil rubbed bronze for a clean look. It is made from high density, solid brass material and applies a special lead-free filtering technique, delivering safe water for you and your family. It’s also very easy to clean. The Swiss-made Neoperl aerator greatly reduces faucet noise and the steady pressure prevents water splash.

Key Features:

Special lead-free filtering technique

Neoperl aerator

Oil rubbed bronze

Keep some dough

Kitchen renovations can be expensive, so choosing the KES Kitchen Pot Filler Folding Faucet can save you some money in the long run. This comes in four different finishes: matte black, brushed nickel, brushed brass, and polished chrome. This meets U.S. and Canada uniform plumbing codes and is made from no-lead brass. This provides a sturdy and durable performance and can serve many years without a leak. The dual valves and articulating arms control the flow of water. It can reach up to 17″ when extended and rotates 360 degrees. The connection threads have been updated to 1/2 NPT tapered threads.

Key Features:

Cost-effective choice

Meets U.S. and Canada uniform plumbing codes

Reaches up to 17″

Get to that far burner

When you have any of the Delta Faucet Traditional Wall-Mount Pot Filler Faucets, you’ll be able to fill pots up on your burners. This can reach 24″ when fully extended but will also be pushed flush with the wall when you need it out of the way. It comes in six different finishes, allowing you to better match your kitchen style. It is designed to fit single-hole, wall-mount configurations to use cold water only. It meets standards set by the ADA.

Key Features:

Reaches 24″ when fully extended

Comes in six different finishes

Meets ADA standards

Have it looking brand new for a while

The IMLEZON Pot Filler Faucet is built to handle the hot area of a stovetop. Unlike nickel plated surfaces, this is brushed with stainless steel that remains new even after long periods of time. It will stretch up to 19.5″ when extended and the coating will not peel off over time. You can choose it for cold or hot water only and it is constructed with stainless steel tubes that are leak-resistant. It is equipped with an IMLEZON aerator to provide steady pressure and consistent water flow. The double valves and dual swing joint help it fold away easily.

Key Features:

Brushed with stainless steel

Coating will not peel off over time

Equipped with an IMLEZON aerator

