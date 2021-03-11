If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Another wave of grocery hoarding recently made many essentials hard to find yet again. Thankfully, new coronavirus cases have now dropped enough that people are no longer rushing out to grocery stores and panic-buying all the essentials they can get their hands on.

That’s the good news, but there’s still some bad news as well. Grocery stores in many areas across the US have put strict purchase limits in place as a result of recent hoarding issues. On top of that, some key essentials keep selling out in several regions around the US. Thankfully, Amazon still has plenty of best-selling essentials in stock with no purchase limits at all, including BNX 6-layer KN95 masks that are made in the USA, Purell hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, and more.

Do you remember late last year when we told everyone that another wave of grocery hoarding was likely inevitable? BGR Deals readers had a head start, so they were ready when it hit. The issue is ongoing in some regions despite the drop in case numbers, so there are still so many essentials that are tough to find even now. Grocery stores also sometimes sell out of key essentials, and many stores with inventory are instituting very strict purchase limits.

In a nutshell, our readers are sick of dealing with all these issues so they’re stocking up by shopping on Amazon instead.

Face masks

Along with the CDC, countless health experts continue to remind us how important it is that we all continue to wear face masks anytime we’re outside our homes, or when other people enter our homes from the outside. BNX 6-layer KN95 masks that are made right here in the USA and black AccuMed face masks are the most popular options with our readers — and they are both in stock right now at the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer isn’t just back in stock at Amazon right now — several popular listings are on sale at the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere online. 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, Purell 1oz travel bottles, and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles that are all sold directly by Amazon are all in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the pandemic started.

Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now.

Household cleaners

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners are obviously in high demand since they kill germs and viruses. They’re still hard to find in some stores, but you can stock up now on all the household cleaners you need at Amazon. Even Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Finally, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

None of us want to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northern are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for bargain-basement brands.

Paper towels

No one was hoarding paper towels like they were with toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

