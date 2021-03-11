If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been putting off a robot vacuum purchase because of high prices, we’re here to tell you two things. First of all, even the most expensive Roomba models out there are worth every penny because of the convenience they provide. Seriously, you won’t believe how incredible the feeling is when you don’t have to worry about regular vacuuming chores anymore because you’ve got a nifty little robot to handle it all for you.

The second thing is even more important than the first: You don’t need to spend $700, $500, $300, or even over $100 to score a great robot vacuum cleaner. That’s because Amazon is running a phenomenal sale right now that gets you the top-rated Dser 23T Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for just $99.99!

At $200, the Dser 23T Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is already a phenomenal value. It might not have the same brand recognition as popular iRobot models like the Roomba 675 ($30 off at Amazon!) or the self-emptying Roomba i3+ ($50 off at Amazon!), but it covers all the most important bases at a fraction of the cost. You get powerful 2200Pa suction, smartphone and remote control, self-charging, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and the ability to tackle low-pile carpets in addition to hardwood and tile flooring.

This top-rated robot vacuum is indeed a great value at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much if you pick one up right now. Until the end of the day on March 12, you can use the special coupon code 5B56CWS4 to slash a whopping 50% off that price tag. That means you’ll pick up this great robotic vacuum for only $99.99!

Robot Vacuum, dser 23T 2200Pa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, 2 Boundary Strips, Self-… List Price:$199.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 5B56CWS4

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product listing:

[2200Pa Powerful Suction]: Dser 23T robot vacuum picks up pet hair, dust, crumbs easily with max 2200Pa super suction. It automatically increases suction power on different types of floors from hard floors to medium-pile carpets. 600ml large capacity dust bin holds more debris. Washable filters ensure convenient daily maintenance.

[WiFi Connected and Works with Alexa]: The robot vacuum cleaner compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice control-services, lets you control the robot at any time. it also can be controlled by the dserlife App through a WiFi connection or the remote control, you can easily create a cleaning schedule and control the cleaning direction by your phone. (A secured 2.4GHz WiFi network is required)

[Automatic Charging]: Use automatic recharge technology, dser 23T will be back to charge when in low battery. Enough power to clean all your house floor and carpet-covered areas. 2600mAh Li-ion batteries ensure up to 120 minutes of constant working after fully charging.

[Multi Cleaning Modes & Ultra-thin Design]: Dser smart vacuum robot cleaner supports 6 cleaning modes including automatic cleaning, spot, max, single room, edge, and manual cleaning. Freely switch between different modes and power levels as you want. dser robotic vacuum has a slim 2.83-inch body. It’s thin enough to reach every corner of a house or narrow space.

[What You Get]: Worry-free for 12-month, 2x 6.6ft magnetic boundary strips, 4x side brushes, 1x extra filter, 1x remote control (2 AAA batteries included), 1x charging dock, 1x adapter, and 1x cleaning tool.

