If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though, because they’re among the most popular headphones on the planet right now. Another contributing factor is that they’re both discounted to the lowest prices of 2021 right now at Amazon. If you want over-ear headphones, however, Apple’s only option is the new AirPods Max, which are far too expensive for many shoppers in addition to being difficult to find in stock right now.

If you’re an audiophile or just a regular user looking for another option for over-ear ANC headphones, Amazon has an incredible sale going right now that slashes the $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones to the all-time low price of just $98.

Sony is king when it comes to mind-blowing wireless noise cancelling headphones, and we really don’t see that changing anytime soon. Most reviewers seem to agree that other companies have come close, but Sony is still widely believed to offer the most impressive mix of sound quality and noise cancellation technology.

Today, Amazon is running a fantastic deal on Sony ANC headphones that you definitely need to check out.

The $200 Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones are Sony’s entry-level option. It might seem odd to think of $200 headphones as “entry-level,” but they actually provide incredible value compared to Sony’s more expensive models. Anyone who has tried them would likely agree that they’re a bargain at $200, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you can pick up a pair for just $98!

Instead of getting that model, anyone who regularly relies on voice assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa should check out a different deal that’s available right now at Amazon. The $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones pack a number of upgrades compared to the WHCH710N. Examples include touch controls and voice assistant support, and they’re on sale today for $198. It’s not quite as deep of a discount, but people who constantly use a voice assistant will definitely appreciate the upgrade.

Sony WHCH710N headphones – $98 (reg. $200)

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch

Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders

Next-generation USB type-C charging

Connector type: USB type C

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$98.00 You Save:$101.99 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sony WHXB900N headphones – $198 (reg. $250)

Feel the power of extra bass

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Touch sensor controls to pause play skip tracks control volume activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls

Quick attention mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off

Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$248.00 Price:$198.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

