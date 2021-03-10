I often said WandaVision is one of the most exciting TV shows in MCU Phase 4 in the months leading to the series’ premiere on Disney+. An increasing number of leaks indicated that WandaVision would have significant connections with upcoming Marvel movies, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whatever happens in WandaVision, would be continued in those movies. Some of the most exciting leaks claimed that Doctor Strange would make an appearance in the TV show and that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) will suffer a surprise transformation in the Strange sequel — I’ll elaborate on those once I warn you that spoilers might follow below.

Now that WandaVision has ended, I still think the series has the potential of being one of the most exciting MCU Phase 4 TV shows on Disney+. Fans might be disappointed that some of the pre-game theories did not pan out and that some of the cameos we were sure of did not come true — Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is in that category. But the show did accomplish what it set out to do. It brought us a story about grief and love and delivered the massive Wanda Maximoff development we expected. She finally leveled up to Scarlet Witch status, and her character will be further explored in Doctor Strange 2. There’s now a brand new plot leak for the film, which explains how WandaVision fits into the Multiverse of Madness. This is where I tell you that spoilers might follow below.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

One of the previous Doctor Strange 2 leaks said that Wanda would be one of the film’s villains. This might have seemed surprising at the time, but that’s the transformation I alluded to before. Wanda is the strongest Avenger after Endgame. That’s something Kevin Feige said after Avengers 4 and something that WandaVision cemented. The untrained Wanda was already a significant threat, which means the Scarlet Witch will be even more powerful than that. The TV show told us she’s more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme.

WandaVision also showed us that Wanda could easily become a terrifying villain. Marvel is yet to reconcile what Wanda did to the people in Westview. The fact that Wanda flies away at the end of the finale is something that needs addressing. We love Wanda, but we can’t disregard that what she did was wrong. Some sort of punishment might be due.

Wanda proved that she’s capable of doing anything to protect what she thinks is right, even if that’s at the expense of other people. She might not have been aware of the pain she inflicted on others, but that only shows that her mental state can still be a threat. She might have redeemed herself by the end of Episode 9, but the post-credits scene where she hears Billy’s voice asking for help is just the kind of trigger that could force her to do things she might regret later. Also, while Wanda might not repeat her mistakes now that she can wield more power, others might try to take advantage of her.

This brings us to a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot leak that was posted on 4chan. As always, we’ll point out that the leaks can’t be verified, and anyone could make things up just for the fun of it.

A person claims to have had access to some MCU projects that include the Doctor Strange sequel. According to him or her, Wanda will continue to use magic for her personal issues. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will pretend to be her friend to have her as an ally. And he will trick her into evoking Nightmare, one of the villains we had short-listed for WandaVision. Nightmare will then unleash inter-dimensional entities, which will bring chaos to the multiverse.

This event will lead to a massive confrontation between threats from multiple universes, which are collapsing. The leaker says that “we will see a team-up of inter-dimensional villains in a perfect CGI sequence never before seen in the MCU.”

Doctor Strange and Wanda will have to fight these threats, which means Wanda won’t exactly be a villain, even though she might be responsible for the mess. The other villains will want to destroy the Scarlett Witch because she’s one of the most powerful beings in existence.

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) would return as Wanda’s counselor, according to the leak. It’s unclear how it’s related to the Strange sequel, but the leaker said that White Vision (Paul Bettany) would return in Armor Wars.

Here is the full Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot leak, as it appeared on 4chan:

– The second post-credits scene is a prelude to a scene from Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness and takes place in Sokovia

– Mordo will pretend to be Wanda’s friend in order to have her as an ally.

– Wanda will use the Darkhold to resolve some of her personal issues.

– Agatha will return as Wanda’s counselor.

– We will see a team-up of inter-dimensional villains in a perfect CGI sequence never before seen in the MCU.

– There won’t be just one villain. Doctor Strange and Wanda will have to fight with threats from several universes, which have collapsed

– The biggest responsible for the villains’ plot is Mordo, who will trick Wanda into evoking up Nightmare but ends up bringing chaos to the multiverse by unleashing interdimensional entities.

– One of the plots of the movie is about the villains wanting to destroy the Scarlet Witch because she is one of the most powerful beings in existence.

– White Vision will return in Armor Wars.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission