People love TikTok for so many reasons. It’s easy to get lost for hours at a time while you’re checking out all the latest viral content on TikTok, and it’s incredible how impressive the production value has gotten with some of these videos. Of course, even the low-budget content is still a blast to watch because people are so creative these days.

Beyond just wasting time and seeing what your friends are up to, TikTok is also great for something else: Discovering awesome new products like the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit.

People are going nuts over this awesome little gadget that TikToker Rachel Meaders posted about in a recent video. It’s called the Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit, and it really is one of the coolest and most useful devices you’ll come across this week.

“If you’ve never seen liquid plastic bond two things together in just four seconds then your mind is about to be blown,” Meaders boasted in her TikTok, which had been liked more than 2.7 million times at the time of this writing. “It can fix and repair almost anything that normal glue cannot keep up with. This stuff is crazy.”

This little pen tool is a 2-in-1 combo device. First, it dispenses Bondic liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof and is so much stronger than you think. Then there’s a little UV light at the end that hardens the liquid plastic when you shine the light at it. If you follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying it, this awesome Bondic kit can fix just about anything! Here’s Meaders’s TikTok so you can see it in action:

The Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit is a fantastic find and it costs less than $19 while it’s discounted at Amazon. Definitely check it out!

Here are the key details from the Bondic product listing on Amazon:

INCREDIBLE ADHESIVE – When fully cured, Bondic is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and non-toxic. Dries clear and can be sanded or painted after it hardens to customize any project

QUICK REPAIRS AND EASY TO OPERATE: The incorporated LED UV light has an easy press button and when the liquid is exposed to the UV light it cures in seconds to form a permanent bond

BETTER THAN SUPERGLUE – Bondic is not glue and the no solvent liquid formula only hardens when UV light is applied which prevents the hassle of removing hardened glue and means there is no chance of it drying up in the container

BOND, BUILD, FIX AND FILL ALMOST ANYTHING – Use Bondic on plastic, wood, metal, PVC, steel, rubber, wiring, ceramic, figurines, vinyl, Kevlar, polypropylene, leather, and so much more to fix the ends of phone chargers, children’s broken toys, jewelry, glasses, or your favorite pair of heels

COMPLETE STARTER KIT – Includes everything needed to start fixing: handheld applicator, LED UV light, and 4 gram tube of liquid adhesive all held in a handy metal case

