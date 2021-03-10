If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know someone who sleeps hot. They tend to overheat when blankets are on them and they prefer to sleep in much colder temperatures. Maybe you are that person. Maybe it’s the person you share a bed with. Whoever it is that you know that likes to sleep while they are chillier, you either agree with them or you disagree with them. Finding comfort to help you sleep is an extremely important part of normal everyday life. Whether you’re a down comforter person, a sheet only person, or it varies throughout the year, you want to be nestled nicely as you’re drifting off to sleep. A way to help out a hot sleeper is by getting them a cooling blanket. This remains cool to the touch, even if it’s wrapped around them. Think of it as the body equivalent to the cool side of the pillow. We’ve done some homework on this and found five of the best options on the market. Take a look at our list and make it easier to sleep.

Start cool and remain cool

Image source: Amazon

Even if you start the night hot, you won’t spend the entirety of it like that if you have the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket. This features cooling technology with double fabric, as it has Japanese cold fiber on the top side with a cool-sensing value of more than 0.4, which is more than the normal for cool-sensing fabrics. This will absorb body heat to cool you down as the night progresses. Even on warm summer nights, you can wrap yourself up in this blanket and won’t be overheated. The fabric is breathable, so you can use it all year-round. The top and bottom are made from different fabrics, allowing you to rotate it for different times of the year. But it is all 100% cotton. It is offered in five colors and three sizes.

Key Features:

Japanese cold fiber

0.4 cool-sensing value

Absorbs body heat

Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket Absorbs Heat to Keep Adults, Children, Babies Cool on War… Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Stretch it over yourself and others

Image source: Amazon

If more than one of you needs a cooling blanket, then check out the DANGTOP Cooling Blanket. This is offered in a king size option that measures 108″ x 90″ and there are three smaller ones as well to fit smaller mattresses. You can also get it in 10 different color options to best fit your home style. The bamboo fabric is cold to the touch and will stay that way, unlike other blankets. This is suitable for rooms between 80°F and 100°F and it especially works well in rooms that have air conditioning. You can either hand wash this or wash it on a gentle cycle. The bamboo fiber will last longer.

Key Features:

Four different size options

10 color options

Stays cold to the touch

DANGTOP Buffalo Plaid Cooling Blanket, Lightweight Red Black Checker Plaid Decorative King Size… Price:$48.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t feel itchy

Image source: Amazon

The LUXEAR Cooling Blanket is here to help you battle against night sweats. Even on warm or summer nights, this uses Japanese fabric to remain cool to the touch. The cooling fibers absorb body heat and feel lightweight while the blanket is on you. The top side is made from 80% mica nylon and 20% PE cool fabric. There is natural 100% cotton on the bottom and inside, making it suitable for spring or autumn. This comes in three sizes: 51″ x 67″, 59″ x 79″ and 79″ x 86″. The soft fabric is made for those who have sensitive skin, so you’ll enjoy a comfortable night of rest. Pick this up in blue or grey.

Key Features:

Top side is made from 80% mica nylon and 20% PE cool fabric

Three size options

Safe for delicate skin

LUXEAR Cooling Blanket, Double-Side Design Cooling Throw Blanket with Japanese Q-Max >0.4 Cooli… List Price:$45.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$11.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the size you need

Image source: Amazon

No matter what kind of bed you have, you’ll find a LAGHCAT Cooling Blanket that will work for it. There are six size variations you can choose from, as you’ll be able to work with a 51″ x 63″, 59″ x 78″, 59″ x 79″, 71″ x 79″, 79″ x 90″, and 90″ x 108″ choice. This has cold to the touch bamboo fabric with high specific heat capacity to keep you cool throughout the night. This is a thinner blanket to allow heat to dissipate more effectively. You’ll love using this indoors or outdoors and it can be either hand washed or machine washed. There are 11 color and pattern choices as well.

Key Features:

Six size options

Indoor or outdoor use

11 color and pattern choices

LAGHCAT Cooling Blanket, Summer Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleeper Night Sweat, Cold Cool Lightwei… Price:$33.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Add a little heft

Image source: Amazon

The ZonLi Weighted Blanket can give you a secure feeling without any overheating. Made from 100% cotton, the two-layer design keeps you at an optimal temperature. The high-density sewing technology and two-layer microfiber is added to prevent loose threads and beads. There are multiple sizes and weights you can choose from, as well as 17 colors. It’s smart to get a duvet cover with this to protect the blanket.

Key Features:

Two-layer design for optimal temperatures

Multiple sizes and weights

High-density sewing technology

ZonLi Queen Weighted Blanket 17 lbs(60''x80'', Queen Size, Grey), Cooling Weighted Blanket for… List Price:$59.99 Price:$25.49 You Save:$34.50 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now