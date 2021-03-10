If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find so many best-selling items back in stock and back on sale with deep discounts. The best example is definitely black AccuMed face masks, which now cost about half what Amazon was charging this past summer. The discount applies to both headband masks as well as earloop masks — plus you can save on all three available colors: Black, white, and even pink. Then, on top of that, our readers’ prayers have been answered. That’s right… Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks that are made in the USA!

BNX 6-layer KN95 masks are made by a PPE brand that has been quite popular during the pandemic, and these new masks will undoubtedly be the company’s most popular face coverings yet. Best of all, the company doesn’t charge a premium just because the masks are made in the USA. They cost $2 each when you buy a 20-pack, and that’s actually the same price as the aforementioned AccuMed masks while they’re on sale at a discount!

Today's Top Deal Amazon finally has 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA! Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Those AccuMed masks and BNX masks are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so it’s not exactly a mystery why they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon have a deep discount as well.

Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro with a $50 discount and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each. In addition to those deals that are available to everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber? If so, you should definitely check out this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime members, and it’s updated constantly with new deals and discounts. There are always dozens of great sales hiding in this hidden section of Amazon, and we’ve picked 10 great ones today that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds

[True Wireless & Bluetooth 5.0] – Adopt professional Bluetooth 5.0 chipset with high resolution decoder built-in and advanced audio coding technology to deliver extraordinary Hi-fi sound with low latency.

[Auto Pairing & On-ear Control] – Auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case. User-friendly on-ear button on each side supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily.

[Monaural & Binaural Calls] – Built-in microphones in both earbuds for you to enjoy hands-free calls and voice assistant with single or both earbuds as prefer. Voice comes from both earbuds in stereo mode.

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds 5.0 Bluetooth Headphones in-Ear Stereo Wireless Earphones with… List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.94 You Save:$7.05 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set

【142 IN 1 Screwdriver Set】With 10 years disassembling electronic and repair guides data, our technicians re-engineered our 142 in 1 precision repair tool set, including all you will need for electronics repair, such as Phillips, pentalobe, torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square and other sizes, which will help you complete a number of projects, bringing a surprise to your life.

【120 CRV precision bit + 22 Other Repair Tools】Our torx screwdriver set comes with 120 different sizes bits and 22 other repair tools. The chrome vanadium head has a hardness of 55-60HRC, which are Designed and manufactured by AMIR and ORIA using highest quality materials and methods. Ideal for repairing most of smart phones, toys, laptops, computers, glasses, wrist watch, electronic digital products and other devices.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set (New Version), 142 in 1 with 120 Bits Mini Magnetic Screwdriver… List Price:$22.99 Price:$20.69 You Save:$2.30 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Basic Beyond Down Alternative Comforter Set

IN THE BOX – Set includes reversible comforter (88×92 inches) and 2 reversible pillow shams (20×26 inches)

SOFT FIBER AND FILL – Our down alternative comforter is made of soft brushed microfiber which provides an extremely comfortable feel

COLORFULLY- We offer a variety of color combinations that are sure to add elegance to any bedroom decor.

Basic Beyond Down Alternative Comforter Set (Queen, Flame/Charcoal Gray) - Reversible Bed Comfo… List Price:$43.99 Price:$39.59 You Save:$4.40 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ORIA 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set

【106 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set】With 10 years disassembling electronic and repair guides data, our technicians re-engineered our 106 in 1 precision repair tool set, including all you will need for electronics repair, which will help you complete a number of projects, bringing a surprise to your life.

【93 CRV precision bit + 9 Sockets + 4 Tools】Our torx screwdriver set comes with 102 different sizes bits, includes 93 CRV precision bit and 9 socket bits. Designed and manufactured by AMIR and ORIA using highest quality materials and methods. Ideal for repairing most of smart phones, toys, laptops, computers, glasses, wrist watch, electronic digital products and other devices.

【Ergonomic Handle, Magnetic Ring & 130 mm Extension Rod】The big handle is features with skid proof and anti-static, which makes it be held more comfortable and easily. Completely re-engineered, super handy. The Magnetizer can strengthen the magnetism of the screwdriver bits. Also, Magnetic screwdriver kit has an adjustable extension rod and a flexible shaft for large electronics which will easy to arrive narrow place.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set (Newest) 106 in 1 with 102 Bits Magnetic Torx Screwdriver kit wi… List Price:$18.99 Price:$16.24 You Save:$2.75 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SHOPLED LED Strip Lights

16.4ft

Multiple Modes, Powerful DIY Section

Dynamic flashing, Sleep mode

Quick and easy ++ installation

Wide range use

SHOPLED LED Strip Lights 16.4ft Color Changing Lights with Remote for Room, Bedroom, Kitchen List Price:$16.68 Price:$8.82 You Save:$7.86 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SUMITU Bed Pillows 2-Pack

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

MACHINE WASHABLE & NO AGGLOMERATION: Our bed pillows are machine washable at 30°C, fade resistant and stain resistant, so you’ll never have to worry! The pillows for sleeping will always feel and look like new, no clumping!

BREATHABLE COTTON: The pillow cover is made of 100% cotton fabric material to stay soft, breathable, and dry. No matter what kind of sleeping positions you prefer, you can always get the experience five-star hotel luxury at home every night. Suitable for side, stomach and back sleepers.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack King Size 20 x 36 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Side… List Price:$44.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$5.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iMartine Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Upgraded Robot Vacuum. Idea for Pet Hair, Hard Floors, Carpets.

【Smart Protection Technology】: iMartine robotic vacuum equipped with intelligent sensors, which allow this robot to map and display its routes while cleaning your home. The slim robot vacuum detects obstacles and stairs to avoid bumps and falls and go under furniture to help thoroughly clean your floors.

【Alexa/APP/Google Assistant/Remote Control】: 3 Ways to control your robot vacuum, Our smart robotic vacuum cleaner can be controlled by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to start or stop cleaning. With the App support and remote control, you can schedule, monitor, control, pause and customize cleaning anywhere, anytime.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner, iMartine 1600PA Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Wi-Fi Connectivity Works with Alex… List Price:$185.99 Price:$125.99 You Save:$60.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cotton Cute Mouth Face Masks

BeatBasic produce this cotton Face Protection,Very soft, durable and breathable material for four season.

Nose bridge wire:our cotton mouth Face Protections have adjustable nose bridge wire so that can dust proof going through and your glasses won’t fog up.

Fashion Style Face Protections are ideal for dust, pollen, crafts, gardening, travel, anonymity,suitable for etc.A perfect birthday/Christmas gift

Cotton Cute Mouth Face Mouth Cover- Reusable Cotton Comfy Breathable Outdoor Fashion Face Prote… List Price:$9.99 Price:$7.99 You Save:$2.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AUOPLUS 10 Outlet Surge Protector

☑️ EXPAND YOUR POWER STRIP with WIDE SPACED OUTLETS: Surge protector power strip with 10-outlets & 4 usb ports, 6 general wide with 4 extra widely spaced outlet on the 10-outlets power sockets, a very practical design so don’t worry that the socket spacing is too narrow for effective use, with 6ft 15a 1875w heavy duty power extension cord, it can accommodate large power adapters or chargers, perfectly adapted to various charging devices at home, effective and safe.

☑️ MULTIFUNCTION POWER OUTLET with 4 USB CHARGERS: The 6ft extension cord flat plug provides 5v/2.4a max charging current per usb port(Share 3.4a/17w). With built-in smart ic technology, it delivers an optimized charge to usb devices according to your devices needs, perfect for cellphone, laptop, tablet, cameras without a variety of converters and the flat power socket saves your space and make your desktop organized.

Power Strip 6Ft - Surge Protector, AUOPLUS 10 Outlet and 4 USB Charger, 6Ft Extension Cord Flat… List Price:$22.79 Price:$18.79 You Save:$4.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure

【HIGHER ACCURACY】 – With unique 2 Bubble Levels, providing more precise measurement compared to one bubble; Accuracy:±1/16 inch; Measuring range ups to 196 feet to meet your regular measuring need; Hold the U button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely

【BETTER OPERATION】 – Handy and compact mode provide good operating feeling; Supplied durable carrying pouch keeps the laser meter off dust; It also for easy carry and hold everywhere; Large LCD with back light supports better visibility in low-light conditions

【VARIOUS SETTINGS】 – Automatic calculation of area and volume; 30 groups data memory; Manually delete data; 6 units for selection; Calibration; Addition and subtraction; Automatic shutdown without operation 150s; Max&Min values measurement; Assures you a easy and quick measurement to improve working efficiency

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure 196Ft M/In/Ft Mute Laser Distance Meter with 2 Bubble Level… List Price:$37.97 Price:$25.97 You Save:$12.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

