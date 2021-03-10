If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you a bit upset that you can’t find Purell in local stores? Don’t worry — Amazon has some shockingly good Purell deals right now with discounts up to 50% off. In addition to Purell, however, you also might want to consider a different hand sanitizer option that does something regular hand sanitizer can’t.

My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam is an FDA-registered sanitizer that the manufacturer says keeps working for hours after you apply it. Most other hand sanitizers claim only to kill the germs on your hands at the time of application.

GOJO’s Purell is the top hand sanitizer brand with our readers, which obviously shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. It’s also the top brand with pretty much everyone else out there, which is why it’s so difficult to find in local grocery stores right now in some regions. Purell is actually the #2 most popular purchase among our readers right now, right behind best-selling face masks like BNX 6-layer KN95 masks that are made right here in the USA. And while you might think that US manufacturing would make them way more expensive than popular alternatives on Amazon, they cost $2 each, just like the super-popular black AccuMed masks our readers love so much.

Believe it or not, there are actually several Purell listings at Amazon that are in stock. What’s more, several listings have shockingly deep discounts and are available at the lowest prices we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic began. Purell pump bottles and 8-packs of Purell travel bottles are the hottest listings at the moment, though they’re both sellout risks considering how popular they’ve been lately.

Stock up while you can, but there’s another type of hand sanitizer you really should check out as well.

Not everyone is familiar with ESC, but it’s a well-known company that makes a product that our readers have been loading up on lately: My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam. It’s FDA-registered and formulated right here in the USA, but the most important thing about it is a special capability that sets it apart from regular alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

The manufacturer says My-Shield is fully tested and proven to kill bacteria and viruses just like Purell. But it doesn’t use ethyl alcohol as the active ingredient, like most popular hand sanitizers. Instead, it uses a non-toxic active ingredient called zetrisil. What’s so special about My-Shield and zetrisil, you ask? There are apparently two things you need to know, and you’ll find them both in this key blurb from ESC’s recent press release:

ESC’s FDA- & Health Canada-registered hand sanitizers show an initial 30- & 60-second virus kill rate of 99.90%, with persistence of virus-killing activity for four hours after a single initial application. The company claims its Zetrisil®-based hand sanitizer is far safer and more effective than alcohol-based hand sanitizers. Zetrisil® stays on the surface of the skin and is proven to kill the COVID-19 virus for four hours per application. In contrast, alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be absorbed into the bloodstream, are extremely flammable, and are only proven effective for a few minutes after each application. These factors make traditional alcohol-based hand sanitizers a less than optimal choice for use in children. Because Zetrisil® is safer than traditional agents and remains on the skin for several hours, children are protected longer without the need for frequent applications of sanitizer.

This hand sanitizer is proven to kill viruses, according to the manufacturer. But on top of that, ESC’s My-Shield Hand Sanitizer Foam apparently doesn’t just kill viruses and other germs at the time of application. ESC says that it continues to kill germs for several hours after it’s applied, which definitely sets it apart from most of the competition we’ve come across.

Definitely check it out before it sells out at Amazon, which could be pretty soon now that the cat’s out of the bag.

