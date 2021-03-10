If history is any guide, Apple might be days away from unveiling its first new products of 2021. Looking back, Apple’s last spring event took place on March 25th, 2019. In all likelihood, there would have been another in-person event last March if not for the coronavirus pandemic, so instead of inviting members of the press to the Steve Jobs Theater over in Cupertino, Apple opted to announce new hardware via a series of press releases.

Believe it or not, it’s already March again, and although a live spring event certainly is not in the cards, recent rumors and reports suggest that Apple is preparing to unveil a number of new devices in the coming days. On Monday, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser shared information “from a reliable source” who claims that Apple is ready to announce new iPad Pro, Apple TV, and AirPods models, as well as the AirTags trackers.

It’s March 10th, which means it won’t be long before these rumors are officially confirmed or denied, but a recent leak potentially uncovering the final design of the new AirPods should add fuel to the fire.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has deep discounts up to $100 today on the Apple Watch Series 6! List Price:$429.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$49.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

On Wednesday, GizmoChina shared purported renders of the third-generation AirPods. The site claims that the new renders likely showcase what the retail version of the headphones will look like at launch. As previous leaks indicated, the design of the AirPods 3 will seemingly mirror that of the AirPods Pro, complete with shorter stems and replaceable ear tips. The report also suggests that the new AirPods could adopt the Active Noise Cancellation of the AirPods Pro, but that is one of the defining features of the more expensive model, so it seems unlikely.

In addition to revamping the standard AirPods, Apple is also expected to bring a redesign to the AirPods Pro line this year as well. Apple is reportedly considering removing the stems from the Pro model altogether, bringing the design in line with Google’s Pixel Buds or Amazon’s Echo Buds. Apple’s goal would be to make the headphones more compact while simultaneously filling up “more of a user’s ear,” Bloomberg reports.

Apple has yet to even hint at any events for 2021, but we never expect the company to say anything until a few days before a planned event anyway. Multiple sources have claimed in recent days that the event is currently scheduled for March 23rd, and back in 2019, Apple sent out invites fourteen days in advance. We’re now thirteen days out from the rumored date, so don’t be surprised if we hear something from Apple in the next few days.

Today's Top Deal Amazon has deep discounts up to $100 today on the Apple Watch Series 6! List Price:$429.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$49.01 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission