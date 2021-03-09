If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When Amazon first released the Ring Video Doorbell 2, it sold for $250 and was worth every penny. In fact, even now that it has been replaced by the next-generation Ring Video Doorbell 3 that costs even less, it’s still worth every penny of that original retail price you paid. With features like crystal-clear 1080 Full HD resolution, a head-to-toe view courtesy of the ultra-wide-angle lens, Amazon Alexa integration, and so much more, Ring’s second-generation Video Doorbell provides peace of mind on top of all those great convenience features.

Now, you can pick up a used model on Amazon for just $69.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 by a very wide margin.

There’s no question that the newer Ring Video Doorbell 3 adds a few nifty features into the mix. Examples include improved motion detection, privacy zones, and compatibility with 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi networks. Those features are indeed nice additions, but are they worth $110? That’s the question you should ask yourself before you buy the third-gen model because it sells for $179.99 at Amazon and other retailers. The Ring Video Doorbell 2, on the other hand, can be had for just $69.99 right now if you hurry over to Amazon and pick up a used model before they all sell out.

As noted on the product page, used products sold by Amazon might have a few cosmetic issues here and there, but you won’t find any serious issues. If you do, you can always return your purchase for a full refund. Amazon calls this “used-acceptable condition,” and you can save a fortune if you take advantage of the program. In the case of the Ring Video Doorbell 2, it’s one of only four Amazon device deals that are currently featured on Amazon’s site, so there’s a very good chance it’s going to sell out soon.

Here are the details from the bullet points Ring posted on its Amazon listing:

Used Amazon Devices are fully functional pre-owned units that have been tested and verified by Amazon to meet specified used cosmetic criteria. Used Amazon Devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes. This device is not accompanied by a manufacturer’s warranty.

This item is in Used – Acceptable condition and may have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use.

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

Easily set up your Ring Video Doorbell 2 by connecting to wifi via the Ring app and mounting in your desired location.

Powered by a quick-release rechargeable battery pack or connects to existing doorbell wiring.

Record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos for $3/month per device with a Ring Protect Plan.

