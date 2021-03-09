If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, there’s no question whatsoever that there are two types of face masks that have been more popular than anything else since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. KN95 masks are at the very top of the list, perhaps due in part to the fact that they’re quite affordable compared to other comparable options out there. Lately, black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks have been super popular. These masks have been best-sellers for a while now, but even more people than usual have been ordering them lately thanks to a recent discount that slashes 10-packs to the lowest price ever. Also of note, both of those masks are available in white and even pink, in addition to black.

N95 masks have also been popular with BGR Deals readers, but nowhere near as popular as KN95 masks. Scarcity and much higher price points are both contributing factors, but many of our readers still buy masks like these Kimberly-Clark N95 masks sold directly by Amazon. We’ve been told by many of our readers that a big reason they prefer N95 masks like those is the fact that they’re made in the USA. We’ve also been asked by our readers time and time again to recommend KN95 masks that are made in the USA, but good options have been very difficult to come by… until now.

That’s right — Amazon finally has KN95 masks made in the USA!

BNX KN95 masks aren’t just made in the USA, as a matter of fact. According to the manufacturer’s Amazon page, they’re manufactured in Houston, TX at a NIOSH-approved facility. while these particular masks are new, BNX also makes KN95 “duckbill” masks that have been popular on Amazon for many months now.

Beyond the mere fact that these are KN95 masks made in the USA, they also feature 6-layer construction, which is something that many of our readers look for in a mask. Many KN95 mask options on Amazon have five layers of material, but these BNX masks have an additional layer. According to the manufacturer, the masks include two layers of meltblown polypropylene, two layers of hot air non-woven material, and two layers of splash-resistant spunbond polypropylene.

These new BNX KN95 masks just hit Amazon and we know they’re going to quickly become very popular options among our readers. In fact, they could become top-sellers before you know it. So many people have emailed us in search of KN95 masks made in the USA, and now we finally have a good option from a reputable company to recommend. On top of that, these are highly sought-after 6-layer KN95 masks instead of the 5-layer masks that most companies sell on Amazon.

Some people say they want KN95 masks made in the USA because they prefer elastic earloops to elastic headbands, which are a requirement on all N95 masks. Others say they’re looking for USA-made KN95 masks because they’re less expensive than N95 masks. Whatever the case may be, BNX KN95 masks are a great option and they only cost $2 each when you buy a 20-pack on Amazon. That’s the exact same price as the black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks that our readers love so much, but those AccuMed masks are only that affordable because they’re on sale with a 26% discount!

Here’s some additional info from BNX’s listing on Amazon:

These KN95 masks are manufactured in Houston, TX by BNX Converting, LLC, a NIOSH-approved manufacturer of N95 masks.

This KN95 mask is NOT an N95 mask. For more information about KN95 masks please see the following before you purchase: amazon.com/AboutKN95

Adjustable metal nose piece allows for a tight seal which helps to protect against airborne particles. Please follow all recommended fitting instructions and guidelines to ensure proper personal protection.

Flat fold design allows for convenient storage prior to use.

Ideal for use in crowded or contaminated areas such as: Commercial Buildings, Construction, Design & Construction, Food Processing, Food Safety, General Manufacturing, Heavy Infrastructure, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation, etc.

