There isn’t always time to sit and take a long gulp of water. Sometimes, you just have to take what you can and head back out onto the field. Being able to use a squeeze water bottle makes hydrating while you’re exercising or playing sports much simpler. Imagine having to try and sip through a straw while you’re riding a bicycle. You’d have a lot of problems trying to grab a little cup and stick it in between your hockey face mask cage. Refueling is a necessity for any athlete and staying well hydrated allows you to be at the top of your game. A squeeze water bottle can also be shared by people without having to put their mouths on it. You’ve likely seen professional athletes squeezing some water or sports drink into their mouths before the next play begins or during a timeout. With the help of any of the five bottles we’ve handpicked below, you’ll rehydrate just like your favorite sports icons. Take a look and fuel up.

Start with great value

You’ll recognize it from TV or pro sporting events and you’ll love the Gatorade Squeeze Bottle as much as the pros. You can get this in either a 28-ounce or 32-ounce size, depending on what you need. The high-flow valve prevents liquid from leaking or spilling while you’re taking a sip. There is a clear Hydro-View strip that allows you to keep an eye on how full the bottle is without having to unscrew the cap. However, when you do want to remove the cap, it is quick and easy to do so. Made from BPA-free materials, this water bottle has the Gatorade logo on the side. It is a smart investment that won’t set you back much money.

Key Features:

Classic Gatorade logo on the side

Hydro-View strip

High-flow valve to prevent leaking

Pick one that matches your style

Set yourself apart by nabbing a distinct color of the Under Armour Sideline 32 Ounce Squeezable Bottle. The one-way quick shot valve delivers high water flow, so you’ll actually get the drink that you want when you need it. It comes in eight different colors to help you tell it apart from someone else’s. You can choose from black, blue, hyper green, orange, pink, purple, red, or white. This is made from hope plastic that is durable and extremely easy to squeeze. It is BPA-free and you can wash this in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Eight different color choices

Hope plastic is extremely easy to squeeze

Dishwasher-safe

Enjoy a cold sip

The Polar Bottle Breakaway Insulated Bike Water Bottle will allow you to sip cold water whenever you use it. This features a tri-layer insulation design that keeps your drink colder for longer. It is 100% BPA-free and feature a high-flow, self-sealing cap, so you’ll eliminate spills and splatter. It pushes closed and won’t spill when you open it. This fits securely in a variety of bike cages, as it holds 20 ounces of water. The new shape is effortless to squeeze, thanks to the unique grip groove and wall design. You can take the cap apart to clean it and the entire thing is dishwasher-safe.

Key Features:

Keeps drinks colder for longer

Self-sealing cap

Easy to squeeze design

Keep more than one

Having the 50 Strong Sports Squeeze Water Bottle 2 Pack means you can store one in your bicycle and one in your gym bag. Offered in seven different colors, this combo pack holds 22 ounces of liquid in each bottle. They are each made of squeezable polyethylene. They are blank bottles, so you can add decals, stickers, and more. These are easy to carry around with you and will fit in most bike cages. They are both dishwasher-safe and the open on the lid is simple to pull up. The lid is textured to make twisting a cinch.

Key Features:

Comes with two bottles

Offered in seven colors

Textured lid

The stream stays open

The CamelBak Podium Chill Bike Water Bottle is perfect for those long bike rides. This is double-walled for more insulation to keep your drink colder. The positive lockout cap keeps it all secure while you’re in transit. It is optimized to fit in a bike cage and the design is easy to squeeze, especially the perforated styles. This features a high-flow, self-sealing cap that can come completely apart when you’re cleaning it. The cap maximizes flow rate while eliminating spills and splashes. The materials are free of BPA, BPS, and BPF.

Key Features:

Maximizes flow rate

Optimized to fit in a bike cage

Double insulated walls

