There is no denying that, over time, a room starts to have an odor. Even if you are diligent about cleaning it frequently, your home will always have a lived-in feeling, especially for anyone visiting it. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Your home will represent how you live. But if you’re looking for ways to spruce it up, like when you have guests over, there are plenty of ways to do so. You can scrub every inch of the home, so it is spotless. You may not want to do that every time, so just a quick cleaning will usually suffice. You can try lighting candles, but different scents in different rooms can waft and create a more unique smell that isn’t as pleasing. But placing potpourri in certain rooms can really do the trick. These are carefully curated collections of fragrant woods, flowers, and other items that offer up a more natural and pleasant smell for your home. Whether you use it in the bathroom, kitchen, or living room is up to you, but it’s sure to make any odor disappear. We’ve highlighted five of the best options for potpourri out there to give you a better smelling home.

You’ll be able to find a fragrance that works for your home when you choose the ANDALUCA Scented Potpourri. This comes in large 20-ounce bags with a fragrance vial included. You can choose between eight different scents: Gardens of Bali, Amber Lavender, Cashmere Oak, Forbidden Flower Oasis, Lemon Zest and Thyme, Ocean Plumes, Pacific Vanilla Isles, or Secrets of Spring. Each one is handmade in California and can be poured into handmade ANDALUCA bowls for a perfect table accent. They will add lush texture and a garden atmosphere wherever you place them. It’s an easy product to use and will last a while. Plus, this doesn’t look like just some small shavings of wood.

Key Features:

Eight different scents

Can be poured into handmade wood bowls

Add a lush texture

Don’t worry about your dog

You may be leery of putting plants and flowers in your home because they may activate allergies in you or your pets. But the Qingbei Rina Large Potpourri Bag won’t cause an issue. This comes in a 9.9-ounce bag and can fill at 60-ounce vessel or bowl. This is a rich bag of mixed notes that offers plenty for anyone in the room. This is healthy and pet-friendly décor that can fill empty bowls or vases anywhere in the home. There are seven different fragrances and colors you can choose from, such as flower fairy or pink or yellow. When the fragrance dissipates, drip more of the dose on your potpourri to freshen it up.

Key Features:

9.9-ounce bag

Mixed notes

Seven different fragrances

Perfect for your beach house

The DomeStar Sea Shell Potpourri Bag is filled with treasures. It is made of turquoise dried petals for a beautiful look. The 100% handmade and natural rattan balls are accompanied by white flowers and seashells. This brings you a refreshing smell of the ocean any time of year. You can keep these in the box and just open the lid or empty them out into a bowl or vase. This has the effect of incense, dehumidification, and a refreshing environment. It should not be kept in the sun.

Key Features:

100% handmade natural rattan balls

Turquoise dried petals and white flowers

Seashells

Feel the stress lift

You’ll feel relaxed when you smell the Hosley Lavender Potpourri Bag. This holds four ounces and is perfect for adding a decorative touch to any room. The pleasant lavender smell is a great addition for reiki, aromatherapy, a spa, meditation, or just a bathroom setting. This is fragranced with essential oils for enhanced aromas. It is made from dried flowers and premium grade oils.

Key Features:

Holds four ounces

Pleasant lavender smell

Made from dried flowers and premium grade essential oils

Make your own

With the help of the Regency Wraps Set of 4 Bags with Drawstrings, you can create your own bags of potpourri. These are 100% cotton muslin bags with drawstring tops for a bouquet garnish. Each one is approximately 3″ x 4″, so they are easy to store and place out in your home for decoration. These can be used for many different duties, including holding jewelry, spices, making sachets, and enclosing spices. But they can also hold potpourri, allowing you to be creative with your fragrances and scents.

Key Features:

Used for many tasks

3″ x 4″

100% cotton muslin bags

