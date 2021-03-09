If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever wanted inner access to what’s going on inside your machines? Are you wondering what’s causing your car engine to rattle? Or did you drop something down a sewer grate and need some help getting it up? There’s a single piece of equipment that will help you out in these situations. A borescope or endoscope camera has all the properties to get the job done. Also known as a “snake camera”, this has a thin lens and long neck that you can maneuver into position and allow yourself to see what’s going on. You’ll be able to cast this back to an attached screen or to your phone, tablet, or computer. You’ll receive an inside look wherever you want, which is why many doctors rely on these kinds of camera during medical procedures. Don’t worry about trying to shine your cell phone’s flashlight down a dark area and just hope you can see what’s going on. Pick up any of the borescope cameras we’ve hand selected below and get a closer view of what’s happening.

See almost anywhere

We are just huge fans of the DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope. This features wide compatibility, as it can work with Android 5.0+ smart phones and iPhones with an iOS system of 9+. This features an 11.5-foot bendable cable that can extend to all corners of your house. This can help you find critters in your home or give you a look inside many other areas. The camera is easy to use, as you just need to download and install the compatible app to your device and connect with your smartphone via Wi-Fi. There’s no need for an additional screen, as this will project straight back to your device. Not only can you capture and save videos, but you can also save images from 640×480 to 1920×1080. The probe is 8.4mm in diameter and the camera is IP67 waterproof, so you can use this pretty much anywhere. It’s ideal for low light, damp, and wet environments.

Key Features:

11.5-foot bendable cable

Captures videos and images

IP67 waterproof

Make sure you have enough room

You’ll be amazed at how far the SKYBASICS 1080P HD Digital Borescope Camera will reach. This has a cable that stretches out 33 feet, which is quite a distance. There’s no need to connect your smartphone for Wi-Fi, as this turns on and works immediately. This 1080P HD camera comes with a 4.3″ color screen to view what you’re seeing. It is IP67 waterproof and there are six adjustable LED lights to ensure clear images in dark conditions. The long focal distance makes inspections easier. On a full charge, this will run for between three and four hours.

Key Features:

33-foot cable

Turns on and works immediately

4.3″ color screen

See and do more with your camera

Not only can you capture images with the T TAKMLY USB Endoscope for Otg Android Phones, but you can pick up loose items too. This measures 5.5mm in diameter and helps you see in confined spaces like vent pipes, engines, air conditioners, sofa corners, and more. It can be used with Android smartphones but will not work with Apple products. There are six dimmable LED lights and the IP67 waterproof camera can be used all over. The cable is semi-rigid, making it easier to thread and it reaches 16.4 feet. You can also attach items to the end of the camera, like a mirror, hook, or magnet, so scooping up a dropped item is made simpler.

Key Features:

Works with Android smartphones

Semi-rigid cable that can add attachments

Measures 5.5mm in diameter

Use it for longer

The LONOVE Industrial Endoscope Borescope Camera is versatile and simple to use. This is equipped with a 4.3″ IPS screen, which has a wider viewing angle and a dynamic video display. It also is more energy-saving than an LCD screen and this can last for up to five hours on a full charge. You’ll enjoy eight super bright LED bulbs that can adjust to three different brightness levels. It comes with a built-in 2600mAh battery that can be recharged via a USB cord. This features a clear viewing range from 4cm to 500cm.

Key Features:

4.3″ IPS screen

Eight super bright LED bulbs

Built-in 2600mAh battery

See your feed vividly

Don’t squint at your screen when you have the Teslong NTS300 Inspection Camera. This boasts a 4.5″ IPS screen, which delivers more high definition images than a 4.3″ screen. It also has an extra HD camera on the side of the cable, allowing you to see the sides of what you’re looking at more easily. You can choose between three different cable lengths, as it is offered in a 3.3-, 10-, and 16.4-foot option. The built-in 32GB memory card means you don’t have to be connected to the Wi-Fi.

Key Features:

4.5″ IPS screen

Extra HD camera on side

Three cable length options

