For the past two weeks, Amazon had terrific deals available on two of its best-selling streaming media players. Specifically, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K was on sale for $39.99 instead of $50 and the new entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite that normally sells for $30 was down to $24.99. You really couldn’t go wrong with either of those popular streamers, but unfortunately, both of those deals are long gone and there are barely any Amazon devices on sale on Monday.

The good news is that there’s another set of sales on streaming media players that might be even more popular than Amazon’s Fire TV gadgets. That’s right, people — Roku has responded to Amazon’s Fire TV deals with some spectacular sales of its own.

First and foremost, the entry-level Roku Express HD is on sale today for just $24.99. It’s not a massive discount since this model retails for $30 anyway, but there’s another reason that you might want to skip this great deal. For just $15 more, you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick+ that adds 4K resolution, support for HDR content, and the beloved dongle form factor. That means you don’t have to worry about finding space for a box because this model plugs directly into any open HDMI port on your TV.

Last but most certainly not least, anyone who is also in search of a new soundbar can kill two birds with one stone today. That’s because, at the high end of the spectrum, you can save $30 on the awesome Roku Smart Soundbar soundbar with built-in 4K HDR streaming. Scroll down to check out all these awesome bargains before they disappear.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring them on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.77 You Save:$5.22 (10%)

Roku Express HD

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs, and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, prime video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, Showtime and google play to cable alternative like Hulu with live TV, enjoy the most talked-about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%)

Roku Smart Soundbar

Powerful 4K streaming: Stream what you love with the built-in Roku player, including free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more from thousands of channels. Plus enjoy HD, 4K, or HDR picture optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Premium sound: Enjoy a cinematic experience with the expanded frequency range and dynamic bass from 4 full-range soundbar speakers. Calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll hear your favorite TV in seamless sync with your video stream

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%)

