Are you wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on an overpriced mesh Wi-Fi system? Well, you will be happy to hear that it’s much easier and less expensive than you think. If you’re sick of slow internet speeds and “buffering” on your computer, TV, or video game console, there’s a simple device that will be a game-changer for you.

Before you do something drastic like buying a fancy new router or a pricey mesh Wi-Fi system, check out the TP-Link AV1000 Gigabit Powerline Internet Kit, which is just $49.99 on Amazon.

When you’re trying to watch a video or stream a game, slow internet speeds and buffering can be your worst nightmare. It’s so aggravating, but it happens all the time. What you might not realize though, is that there’s a wonderfully easy way for most people to fix this problem.

A lot of the time, it’s your Wi-Fi connection that is the main source of the issue. Sometimes there’s interference, or if you live in a big household it could be a congestion problem. It could also be an issue with range, and you can get away with a cheap fix by picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. The best-selling TP-Link model on Amazon is on sale right now for just $17.99, or you can go all-out with one of TP-Link’s fastest extenders ever for $79.99 thanks to a discount.

But if you want the best possible fix with the fastest and most reliable connection, you need to ditch wireless on your device and switch to a wired internet connection. Of course, no one wants to spend hundreds of dollars installing Ethernet, and we would never suggest that. Why bother when you can instantly transform any regular old power outlet into an Ethernet port in about 2 seconds?

Definitely check out the TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Ethernet Adapter at Amazon. It really couldn’t be any simpler. Just plug one box into a power outlet near your router and the other box into an outlet near your TV or computer. Connect to each box separately using a regular old Ethernet cable, and presto! You’ve got yourself a gigabit Ethernet connection that you just installed yourself in seconds. What’s more, this awesome top-rated powerline kit is on Amazon right now for $49.99.

Here are TP-Link’s highlights from the product page:

HomePlug AV2 Standard – high-speed data transfer rates of up to 1000 Mbps, supporting all your online needs

Gigabit port – provides secure wired networks for desktops, smart TVs, or games consoles

Plug and play – allows the setup of your powerline network in minutes, so you can enjoy fast wired connections right away

Patented Power-Saving Mode – automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%

No new wires and no configuration required; Compatible with all TP-Link AV2000, AV1300, AV1200, AV1000, AV600, AV500 & AV200 PowerPoint adapters.

Make sure all powerline devices are on the same electrical circuit.

Kindly Reminder: TL-PA7017 KIT can only provide wired connections. No WiFi.

Industry-leading support: 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support.

