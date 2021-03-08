If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It should go without saying that single-use paper and plastic bags are both bad for the environment — even if you recycle them. Most people are aware of that, but many are unwilling to change their habits because reusable bags can be annoying. If that describes you, however, we have a new option for you that’s much easier than using your own cloth bags. In fact, you might find it to be even easier than bagging your groceries in the single-use paper of plastic bags you’ve been using your whole life.

A TikTok video that went viral might have the perfect solution for grocery shopping, and it’ll only cost you $19 at Amazon to pull it off!

In New Jersey where I live, an order was signed by the governor in late 2020 that bans single-use paper bags as well as single-use plastic bags. That’s right… you know the question you’re famously asked at the grocery store? Paper or plastic? Well, in New Jersey, the answer will soon be “neither.”

It’s obviously going to take a while for the new law to go into effect. The change is currently slated to take effect in May 2022, but the coronavirus pandemic may push things back even further. Regardless of when it happens, however, it is going to happen. Shoppers will have to bring their own reusable bags to stores, or they’ll likely have to purchase new reusable bags if they forget their own. Similar laws are popping up in other states, and of course, there are already plenty of people who don’t like single-use bags because of their impact on the environment.

If you want to do your part but you can’t stand grocery shopping with an armful of reusable cloth bags, a new viral video that has been blowing up on TikTok might have the perfect solution for you. So, what’s this crazy grocery shopping hack that has everyone going nuts? It really couldn’t be any simpler. You don’t use paper bags, you don’t use plastic bags, and you don’t use cloth bags either.

How do you bag all your groceries? It’s quite simple, actually: You don’t.

Instead of bagging everything you just bought, you simply place it back into your shopping cart as the checkout person scans each item and passes it along. That’s right, load up your cart again without using any bags! Not only do you help the environment by avoiding single-use paper or plastic bags, but you also save time by not bagging. This is a particularly timely added benefit in light of the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

We know what you’re wondering… how the heck are you supposed to transport your groceries home and get them into your house or apartment if you don’t bag them? That’s where TikToker @1980sgamer’s little trick comes in. Here’s the video:

How simple and smart is that? You spend less time in the store, you don’t hurt the environment with single-use bags, and you’ll probably even end up making fewer trips between your car and your home when it comes time to unload your groceries.

If you don’t want to use your current laundry basket for this, we definitely don’t blame you. In fact, there’s no way we would do that either. Instead, there are a couple of great options at Amazon for low-cost laundry baskets. Our two favorites are Rubbermaid Through-Handle Laundry Baskets and Rubbermaid Hip Hug Laundry Baskets, which cost just a few dollars more.

