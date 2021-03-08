If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Oddly enough, Amazon is starting off the week without any impressive deals on Amazon devices. Thankfully, there are tons of other awesome daily deals on Monday to help fill the void.

Highlights from today’s roundup include BNX 6-layer KN95 face masks that are made in the USA (that’s right, Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made right here in the USA!), best-selling black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks that are both back in stock at the lowest price yet, a deal on Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles that you have to see to believe, the best-selling $60 iHealth PT3 forehead thermometer that 1 million people bought in 2020 for just $19.99, AirPods Pro on sale for $199, a huge one-day blowout sale on Razer gaming laptops and accessories, another big one-day sale on PhoneSoap UV smartphone sanitizers, best-selling true wireless earbuds for only $39.99, the Roku Express HD for $24.99 or the Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR for $39.99, the $180 Roku Smart Soundbar on sale for $149.99, the epic $700 Sonos Playbar for just $544, the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for just $17.99 or $10 off the upgraded model with 1.5gbs speeds, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.

BNX 20-Pack KN95 Face Mask, Disposable Particulate KN95 Mask Made in USA, Protection Against Du… Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.99 You Save:$39.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$44.88 ($3.74 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, Naturals and Refreshing Gel, 1 fl oz travel size f… List Price:$17.13 Price:$12.95 ($1.62 / Fl Oz) You Save:$4.18 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Light… List Price:$59.99 Price:$41.99 You Save:$18.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… List Price:$119.95 Price:$79.99 You Save:$39.96 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Earbuds TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX Codec… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbud - True Black List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$44.77 You Save:$5.22 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Playbar Bundle with Wall Mount Kit List Price:$595.50 Price:$523.98 You Save:$71.52 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link AV1000 Powerline Starter Kit (TL-PA7017 KIT) - Gigabit Port, Plug&Play, Ethernet Over P… Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender(TL-WA855RE)-WiFi Range Extender, up to 300Mbps speed, Wireless Signa… List Price:$29.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi Extender Internet Booster, WiFi 6 Range Extender Covers up to 1500 sq.ft an… List Price:$89.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$10.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.