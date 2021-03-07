It’s weeks like this when I’m especially thankful that Netflix has plenty of competition on the market. There are several interesting international releases hitting the world’s top streaming service this week, but not many from the US. The biggest release of the week made on American shores is Yes Day, which looks like a fun, kid-friendly romp. Also, the original animated series Paradise PD is returning for its third season.

Arrivals

Monday, March 8th

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳 From boardrooms to society’s margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai.

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between two dreamers tested by duty and religious divides. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars. Based on true events, the film, in documentary fashion, explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets.



Tuesday, March 9th

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇩🇪 Musicians and friends Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz spend two difficult years trying to restore the home of singer Gunter Gabriel to its former glory.

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦 StarBeam is back with her family and favorite sidekicks to defend Somerset from all the wacky villains trying to stir up trouble and spoil the fun!



Wednesday, March 10th

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷 Tensions erupt when two filmmakers infiltrate an area ruled by gangs to shoot a music video for a rapper in this gritty found-footage series.

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Greg Whiteley (Cheer) and the team behind Emmy-winning Last Chance U comes LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL, an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball. Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by passionate head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team is made up of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to prove themselves for a last chance to fulfill their dreams of playing at the next level. But the team is tested as the players battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL A wedding planner and a real estate agent compete to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairy-tale nuptials or a dream home?



Thursday, March 11th

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸 Basque Country, 1609. To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.



Friday, March 12th

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Longing for resounding proof of her feelings, Jojo sets out to uninstall the shield and make the app ring for her one true love.

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧 Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷 In the streets of Istanbul, ailing waste warehouse worker Mehmet takes a small boy under his wing and must soon confront his own traumatic childhood.

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL The not-so-honorable police officers of Paradise engage in dog blackmail, sperm theft, doughnut shop intimidation and many more unspeakable crimes.

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.



Departures

Sunday, March 7th

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Monday, March 8th

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Tuesday, March 9th

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Wednesday, March 10th

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Saturday, March 13th

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in March, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

