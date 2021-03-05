If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New daily coronavirus case numbers finally started to drop after the scary records we saw in early January. That said, experts fear that case numbers are about to start climbing again because of all the mutated coronavirus variants that have been spreading across the country. With that in mind, and considering the fact that many health experts like Dr. Fauci say we may need to continue wearing masks until sometime in 2022, our readers have been loading up on a few different types of popular face masks.

First and foremost, black AccuMed face masks are back in stock at the lowest price of the year. These super-popular masks been flying off the shelves at Amazon for months now, and they continue to be our readers’ #1 choice on Amazon.

If you shop from some unauthorized mask retailers online, you can easily spend $100 or even more for a 10-pack of some types of masks because prices are so inflated. Thankfully, AccuMed’s masks aren’t gouged at all. 5-packs of AccuMed KN95 masks are on sale right now for just $14.99, and you’ll spend even less per mask if you pick up 10-packs of either AccuMed masks with elastic earloops or AccuMed masks with elastic headbands.

It’s also worth noting that both styles of AccuMed mask are available in three different colors: Black, which continues to be our readers’ favorite, a standard white color, and even pink!

In addition to AccuMed’s wildly popular masks, there’s another brand that our readers continue to be obsessed with. That’s right, we’re talking about FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks.

Powecom’s popular KN95 face masks have been best-sellers on Amazon pretty much since the coronavirus pandemic first began. They look normal enough, but they have the added advantage of being on the FDA’s emergency use authorization list. That means samples were tested by NIOSH at one point to confirm the manufacturer’s efficacy claims.

10-packs of Powecom KN95 masks are back in stock right now after disappearing from Amazon’s site for a while, but we don’t recommend buying them. Why? Because you can get a 20-pack of Powecom KN95 masks instead that slashes the price per mask to just $1.95.

