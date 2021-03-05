If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wildly popular Purell sanitizing wipes have been so difficult to find in stores and even online since the coronavirus pandemic began more than a year ago. Not only are they in stock right now at Amazon, however, but they’re also down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time. These Purell alcohol wipes are in very high demand though, so they could sell out at any time.

Believe it or not, it has now been a year since the coronavirus pandemic began. What’s even crazier is the fact that it’s still so difficult to find some key essentials in stock in local stores, like Purell hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes in many stores across the country. New coronavirus case numbers have come down quite a bit recently, but it’s expected to be quite some time before we can put the pandemic behind us. Because of that, so many people are still stocking up on essentials.

Thankfully, we have some great news for you today: Amazon now has plenty of Purell hand sanitizer in stock at the lowest prices we’ve found. In fact, other than black AccuMed face masks that our readers are totally obsessed with, Purell is currently the most popular product our readers are buying. Top listings include Purell 12oz pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles — both of which are sold directly by Amazon. But that’s not the only great news we have about Purell products.

On top of all that, Alcohol-based Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes are also now back in stock on Amazon for the first time in quite a while. What’s more, prices right now are lower than we’ve seen them since back in 2019, long before the coronavirus pandemic began.

These are individually-wrapped Purell wipes that have 70% ethyl alcohol content. Purell also makes wipes that use benzalkonium chloride instead of alcohol, and those are the ones you typically see in stock in stores. But these alcohol-based Purell wipes are the ones most of our readers seem to be looking for though, so now is the time to stock up if you’ve been searching for them. This listing is for two 100-count boxes of Purell wipes, yet the price is lower than some listings that only include one box!

