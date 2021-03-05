If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bring the fun competition from inside to outside when take down your opponent during a game of lawn darts. Everybody loves a friendly game of darts. It’s been played in pool halls and pubs for generations. Someone eventually said, “We should be able to play this outside.” Hence, lawn darts were invented. It’s an easy game that is fun for the whole family and safer than the old versions that came with sharp tips. Nowadays, they are safe to play for everyone. They are either made from harder plastic or are inflatable for a softer landing. You’re still trying to land your dart into a specific ring, like you are on a traditional dartboard. But now, you can throw it underhand and try to loft it into the ring on the grass. You should share this fun with your loved ones while taking a look at our picks for the best lawn darts sets for kids. Then, you’ll really like the indoor to outdoor switch.

Play anytime

Perfect for the summer time when you’re outside longer, the HAKOL Lawn Darts Game is a great game for you and your kids. You’ll all have a blast and improve your aim, as you can play during the day and at night. These have tips that glow in the dark, making them fun for all seasons. This set is great to play with on the beach, the lawn, or in the backyard. The darts are great for soft surfaces but not as much for harder surfaces as they will bounce. They are made from plastic materials that are rubbery and soft. Each dart stands up after landing, thanks to the weighted bottoms. You’ll get four darts, two rings, and a carrying bag.

Key Features:

Tips glow in the dark

Four darts, two rings, and a carrying bag

Made from plastic materials that are rubbery

Save yourself some money

You don’t have to spend a ton to get the fun. Choosing the Champion Sports Lawn Darts for Kids delivers exactly what you want on a budget. This comes with four mushroom-shaped toss ups and two target rings that can be laid wherever you want to play. These are soft, plastic darts that are safe for kids. Practice your aim at home or on the go, as it’s simple to bring with you. This can even be played indoors, thanks to its construction.

Key Features:

Comes with four mushroom-shaped toss ups

Soft, plastic darts that are safe for kids

Can be played indoors

Find a game you can play inside or out

You’ll be able to play indoors or outdoors when you have the GIGGLE N GO FLARTS. This is a terrific option for toddlers and young children as you can just open up the box, lay out the lawn darts mat, push some pegs into the corners, blow up the inflatable darts and go. Rather than having a ring to toss in, this has a mat to help you score points. This comes in either monster or unicorn theme. It measures 47″ x 47″ and, because it’s inflatable, you can play wherever.

Key Features:

Inflatable darts

Mat rather than rings

47″ x 47″

Grab it and go

You’ll love how easy it is to carry the EastPoint Sports Lawn Dart Game with Caddy. This comes with four lawn darts in two different colors, perfect for two teams. The patented design has a weighted tip that ensures the darts stand upright when they land. They come with a caddy that has a handle that you can tote with you. This will also keep the two target rings that you need to play. Made from weather-resistant materials, you can play all the time.

Key Features:

Weighted tips in the darts

Caddy to store the darts and rings

Made from weather-resistant materials

Set up for more scoring

The Franklin Sports Soft Tip Target Toss gives you plenty of options for how to score. Unlike any other set, this comes with four darts and six scoring rings to provide you with ample choices. It’s a great addition to any backyard barbecue or picnic. The flight of each dart is precise and the weighted soft tip helps it stand when it lands. Each one is 9.25″ in height, so they’ll soar more easily.

Key Features:

Six scoring rings

Precision flight

9.25″ in height

