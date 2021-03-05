If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re taking your dog for a walk, you have to be prepared for any scenario. If you have a puppy, they’ll need some training to use the outdoors as their bathroom. They’ll need some practice walking on a leash and it all takes time. But you don’t want to be without a waste bag when they are able to go to the bathroom outdoors. You don’t want to be that neighbor who doesn’t clean up after their dog. That’s why a waste bag dispenser is a must for any trip outdoors. These are small containers that will hold waste bags and allow you to grab one when the time comes. They usually can clip to the dog’s leash or to your pants or anywhere else you want to keep them. It’s much easier than just holding loose bags in your pockets or in your hands. With any of the five waste bag dispensers we’ve highlighted below, you and your dog will be set for your next walk.

Have your leashes set

Image source: Amazon

Maybe you have more than one leash for your dog or maybe you have two dogs. If that’s the case, the Earth Rated Leash Dispenser for Dog Waste Bags makes all the sense in the world. You can get a pack that comes with two dispensers and 900 bags, so you’re ready to go for a while. Each dispenser needs to have bags in it, so you’re killing two birds with one stone. The fact that you can get two dispensers makes it unlikely you forget one on your next walk. In order to load the bags, you can unscrew the top and place it inside. Then, you can just reach and pull a bag through the opening. When you’re done, you can hook your used bag to the back until you can get rid of it. The bags are 100% leakproof and you can choose between lavender-scented or unscented.

Key Features:

Two dispensers and 900 bags

Hook to place used bag on

100% leakproof bags

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags, 900 Extra Thick and Strong Poop Bags for Dogs, Guaranteed Leak-Proof… List Price:$45.00 Price:$34.99 ($0.04 / Count) You Save:$10.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hang it how you prefer

Image source: Amazon

Keep the MalsiPree Dog Poop Bag Holder Leash Attachment where you need it to grab it quickly. There are two different ways you can store this, as it comes with a carabiner clip and a Velcro strap, allowing you to hang it multiple ways. It comes with a zipper opening, rather than a screw top. It is made of fabric with a zipper closure and doesn’t cause any noise while it’s dangling. You can keep this on your pants, bag, or on the leash itself. This will fit any kind of leash you use. It also is compatible with any kind of waste bag.

Key Features:

Zipper opening

Made of fabric

Two ways to attach

MalsiPree Dog Poop Bag Holder Leash Attachment, Dog Waste Bag Dispenser with Stainless Steel Ca… List Price:$15.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$5.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Use the same one for a long time

Image source: Amazon

The simpletome Dog Waste Bag Dispenser is made for the long haul. This uses double-layer 1680D waterproof oxford with reinforced sewing thread to stand up to even the toughest climates. It features a plastic ABS buckle for your leash, harness, or waist belt. This features a smooth zipper to guarantee you’ll have a good experience opening and closing it. This comes with a gift of 15 waste bags that are environmentally-friendly. You can choose from three different colors for better coordination. This can also be used to hold earphones, keys, and other small parts.

Key Features:

Made from waterproof oxford

Reinforced sewing thread

Comes in three colors

simpletome Dog Waste Bag Dispenser for Leash Belt Waterproof 1680D Oxford YKK Zipper (Grey) List Price:$14.99 Price:$12.97 You Save:$2.02 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A real steal

Image source: Amazon

Securely attach the Pogi’s Poop Bag Dispenser to your leash and set off on your walk. The metal carabiner clip and hook and loop fastener make sure it will stay securely attached. It is easy to open and smoothly detaches from the roll. There is a marked open side to slide the bags through. It measures 9″ x 13.5″ and it comes with 15 fresh powder scented bags. This is a great option for anyone who needs one for your leash and doesn’t want to spend too much.

Key Features:

Metal carabiner clip

Marked open side

Comes with powder scented bags

Pogi's Poop Bag Dispenser - Includes 1 Roll (15 Dog Poop Bags) - Scented, Leak-Proof, Earth-Fri… List Price:$6.99 Price:$2.99 ($0.20 / Count) You Save:$4.00 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Walk easier at night

Image source: Amazon

The Infinite Node Dog Poop Bag Dispenser makes it safer for you and your dog. It is harder to pick up your dog’s waste in the dark and this has a bright LED light in it that helps shine. The flashlight will help cars see you walking. The dispenser can be refilled and hung from your leash, collar, keychain, pants loop, and more. It comes with the batteries to run it plus extra ones as well. It comes in a crystal blue and can be filled with standard waste bags.

Key Features:

Built-in LED light

Comes with the batteries

Dispenser can be hung wherever

Dog Poop Bag Dispenser with Built-in LED Flashlight and Leash Clip, Dog Walking Accessory (Crys… Price:$7.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now