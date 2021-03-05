If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From a young age, most people are brought up on eating cereal. Small pieces of food that are easy to swallow are given to children all around the world as snacks. You probably have either enjoyed some yourself or been treated to a bit of cereal to enjoy. As you got older, you are able to enjoy it in a bowl, most likely with a splash of milk. When you’re eating a certain kind of cereal, say a chocolate-flavored one or a sugary one, the milk will turn that specific flavor as you’re eating it. This will make the milk even more delicious when you’re at the bottom of the bowl and ready to drink it. But as a parent, you may not want your child picking up a glass bowl and drinking out of it. Accidents happen and there’s a smart way to protect your glassware. Buying cereal bowls with built-in straws is an easy solution to allow your kids to enjoy their milk at the end safely. We’re highlighted five of the best sets of cereal bowls with straws to keep those accidents to a minimum. Let’s take a look.

Make it easy to drink anywhere

Not only will your children be able to enjoy the milk from a cereal bowl, but they can also drink easily out of a cup with the Plaskidy Cereal Bowls with Straws and Kids Straw Cups. You’ll get a set of four bowls with built-in straws and four cups with built-in straws. This is perfectly designed for kids and toddlers, as they are durable and lightweight. The bowls hold 22 ounces and the cups hold 10 ounces. They come in four different colors and all of them can be put in either the microwave or the dishwasher. Made from non-toxic and BPA-free materials, your kids will get the best out of using them each and every time.

Your child will have a favorite

When there are four different, vibrant colors to choose from, your kid will definitely have a personal favorite of the Green Direct Sippy Bowls. This comes in a set of four and you’ll get a red, blue, green, and yellow one. Each one holds 22 ounces of liquid and they are good enough for adults and kids to enjoy. Each one is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, so they’re safe to use and easy to clean. You can eat cereal, ice cream, and many other foods out of these bowls. Each one measures 4″ x 4″ x 2″.

Keep it steady

If you only need one of these kinds of bowls, may we suggest the Munchkin Last Drop Silicone Toddler Bowl? This is a 100% silicone bowl with a built-in straw that’s very easy to use. It has a non-slip base, so when it’s on a table or on the tray of a booster seat, it won’t slide around. It comes in blue, green, pink, or purple. It is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so it can be used with warming up a meal. It is BPA-free. This is meant to be used by children six months and up.

Don’t leave any milk

When you have the Arrow Plastic Sip-A-Bowl 22 oz Pack of 4, you’ll be able to handle every last drop of cereal milk there is. That’s because the straw goes super deep into the bowl, allowing you to slurp up those remaining bits. This comes in an assorted colors pack, so you’ll receive ones that are green, yellow, red, and blue. You can wash these in the dishwasher and these are great for cereal, ice cream, and more.

Stick to the budget

You’ll love how cost-effective the Cibi Cereal Bowls with Straws for Kids are. This comes with four bowls that can each hold 22 ounces of liquid. There are five color options, as you can get four bowls in red, green, blue, pink, or an assorted pack. These are virtually indestructible and are made from BPA-free plastic. You can heat them up in the microwave and wash them in the dishwasher.

