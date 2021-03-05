If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Robot vacuums have grown to become so popular over the past few years, which is great because it means that there is something out there for everyone. Whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles, there are so many great options out there for you.

Searching for an entry-level workhorse that will get the job done without costing you an arm and a leg? Definitely check out the SYSPERL V10 robot vacuum that only costs $85.99 at Amazon. That’s right… it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for just $86! Then, at the other end of the spectrum, you can save $50 on the high-end Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now, it’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer since you don’t have to think about your robot vacuum at all for a month or two at a time, and this model is down to $549 instead of $600.

On the other hand, if you want something in the middle that packs plenty of power without costing a fortune, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered, too.

Everyone knows that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not exactly what we would call a must-have feature for everyone. Yes, it’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

Anyone on the lookout for a powerful Roomba model at a much lower price, you need to check out this killer deal available right now at Amazon. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 26,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $249. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support.

Want to spend even less? If you don’t care about Alexa support or if you actively try to avoid voice assistants like Alexa, definitely check out the iRobot Roomba 614 robot vacuum instead. This model also has plenty of power and great ratings, but it’s on sale for even less than the 675 today — just $224!

You definitely don’t want to miss these deals.

Roomba 614 – $214.00 (reg. $250)

3-Stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet.

Dual Multi Surface Brushes work together to grab dust, dirt, and large debris; The Auto Adjust cleaning head automatically adapts its height to effectively clean both carpets and hard floors

Patented Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high traffic zones of your home

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum- Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging List Price:$249.99 Price:$224.00 You Save:$25.99 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba 675 – $249.00 (reg. $280)

CLEAN SMARTER – The 600 series is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant. – for effortlessly clean floors.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.99 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i3+ – $549.00 (reg. $600)

INTRODUCING – The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum. Takes cleaning off your mind, and your to-do list, for months at a time.

CLEANS UP AFTER YOU, AND ITSELF – Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i3+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE & POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt & messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System & 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. Control how you clean with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$549.00 You Save:$50.99 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

