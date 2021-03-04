Friday can’t come soon enough for WandaVision fans who have been speculating on what’s happening to Wanda and everyone around her for almost two months now. Episode 8 delivered answers to some of our most pressing questions, but many things remain unresolved. We have even more questions going into a finale that will conclude this MCU Phase 4 story.

As with previous episodes, we’ve seen plenty of WandaVision leaks for Episode 9 already, and we have more unconfirmed rumors about the show. And we also have some teasers from a key WandaVision crew member who knows all the show’s secrets — mind you, several finale spoilers might follow below.

The teasers

Leaks and teasers aside, the 50-minute finale can’t possibly explain everything that fans will want answers for. WandaVision is only a cog in the giant MCU machine, and it’s telling a highly specific story. WandaVision will set in motion a chain of events that will lead to Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, leaks have said. And the finale could always deliver some surprises. But WandaVision will also disappoint those fans who had bigger theories for the show. Director Matt Shakman, who helmed all nine episodes, said as much in a few interviews ahead of Friday’s WandaVision finale.

“I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for [fans],” Shakman told Entertainment Weekly about the finale. “I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we’re always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully, people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying and that it feels inevitable because it’s the same story they’ve been watching the whole time.”

He made a similar point to Fandom, saying that he loves “seeing memes and TikTok videos and theories,” teasing that some theories might not be confirmed by the end of WandaVision, but that doesn’t mean they’re false.

“The [theories] so creative and wonderful. And of course, some people will be disappointed that certain theories don’t end up coming to be true – or true in the course of WandaVision.”

The director also told Fandom that we’d get to see more Evan Peters without spoiling the scenes. “I think there’s a strong possibility you might get a little more of Evan Peters coming up. But how that plays out, I wouldn’t want to say.” Shakman was answering a question on whether the finale will tell us who Fietro really is.

He also said he “wouldn’t want to say” whether Monica’s engineer’s identity will be revealed.

In an interview with HuffPost, Shakman also addressed Paul Bettany’s cameo teasers. Before Episode 8, we learned that the mystery character might be White Vision, whom Bettany would also play. “I’m gonna let Paul Bettany answer that question. He dug himself this hole. He can get out of it,” Shakman said. This seems to imply that there’s no other cameo expected for the finale.

WARNING: POSSIBLE #WandaVision FINALE SPOILERS Benedict Cumberbatch/Doctor Strange is reportedly set to appear in all three projects of the Multiverse trilogy. – WandaVision (Murphy's Multiverse)

– Spider-Man: No Way Home (THR)

– Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/b953b5aBJS — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) March 1, 2021

One cameo that we expect for Episode 9 is Benedict Cumberbatch, whose Doctor Strange should come to the rescue. Also, James Spader might voice a version of Ultron in WandaVision. Could he be voicing White Vision?

The leaks

With all those teasers in mind, we do have a couple of new leaks that that detail plot elements from Episode 9. Both of them come from 4chan.

The first one concerns the cold open sequence, which will reportedly show how this Quicksilver version arrived in town:

It starts off on the night of the Brady Bunch episode, where Wanda already had her kids. Wanda and Vision have a short conversation about being parents and then it cuts to them a while later being asleep in bed. Shows Wanda having a nightmare as we get flashes of [Aaron Taylor-Johnson] as well as the young version played by the actor we saw playing Pietro in Episode 8. Cuts to outside in Agatha’s yard, where Evan Peters is being formed in the same way Vision was with the yellow/orange strands. Agatha sees this from her window and goes out to approach him. Peter quickly freaks out and starts speeding around everywhere. Eventually he comes back to Agatha asking her [what] is going on. She seems to kind of put two and two together here and quickly hexes him, bringing him inside. Cuts back to Wanda and Vision where Vision wakes her up, asking if everything is alright. She says it was nothing and she goes back to sleep, while Vision looks at her in a concerning way.

The second leak provides more details about the entire episode.

– Quicksilver Evan Peters is NOT from the Fox universe, but is Quicksilver (It will be explained._

– There is no secret cameo of Magneto, Professor X or Reed Richards. (Why would you think that?)

– Monica’s engineer friend is a Skrull. This will tie into Captain Marvel 2 and Secret Invasion.

– Agatha’s Rabbit Scratchy is someone very cool and BAD!l. Will be teased at the end and go into Doctor Strange 2.

– HEX Vision vs Spectral Vision is a thing. (There be no fusing together)

– The battle scenes are insane and CGI is on par with Endgame. Everyone has their moment.

– Very sad episode but very pleasing for a number of reason I won’t spoil.

– Doctor Strange appears and it’s at a very precise moment of the episode that changes the tide.

There’s no way of verifying any of these leaks. Anyone who follows Marvel rumors and saw all the WandaVision episodes so far could quickly develop a sequence of events for the finale, especially considering all the theories that Shakman addressed. But then again, some of these details do fit with Shakman’s teasers.

WandaVision Episode 9 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday.

