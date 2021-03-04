If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re still having trouble finding Purell in stock at your local grocery stores and drug stores, don’t worry because Amazon has plenty in stock right now. Several listings are on sale at the lowest prices since the pandemic began, including hard-to-find Purell 12oz pump bottles and large 1-liter Purell bottles. We’ve rounded up the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals we could find right now at Amazon.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these black AccuMed face masks - now at the lowest price ever! List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It has now been more than a year since the coronavirus pandemic first began, yet there are still somehow plenty of essential products that are tough to find in stores across several regions of the country. It makes sense, of course, since people are starting to get worried about all the new coronavirus mutations that have been discovered recently. Face masks are at the very top of everyone’s list as far as pandemic essentials go, and there are two best-sellers that our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up on. First, you’ve got best-selling sleek black AccuMed masks (with earloops or headbands) that recently sold out but are now back in stock at a new all-time low price. Then you’ve got new BNX KN95 masks that are made right here in the USA and cost about the same amount as those AccuMed masks.

Of course, the other essential product people have been stocking up on is Purell hand sanitizer, which is more widely available now but still difficult to find in some stores. There’s plenty available on Amazon though — and there are even some discounts available, which is pretty shocking! Here, we’ve covered the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 12oz Purell pump bottles were selling for over $100 as recently as six months ago, but now you can pick them up on sale for only $43. If you already have pump and travel bottles that you want to refill, 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a long time.

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… Price:$43.00 ($0.30 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$39.99 Price:$37.98 ($0.28 / Fl Oz) You Save:$2.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Both Purell listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices we’ve seen anywhere, and there’s another option for people who are looking for flip-top bottles. 12-packs of 12.6oz refill bottles are available from Amazon as well, and they’re 10% off.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 12.6 fl oz Bottle (Pack of 12) - 97… Price:$54.99 ($0.36 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

4-packs of Purell with aloe are on sale right now with a massive 46% discount, which is pretty much unheard of these days. Finally, you can also pick up 8-packs of 1oz Purell bottles with jelly wrap carriers at the lowest price in months.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel, Fresh scent, with Aloe and Vitamin E , 8 fl oz Pum… List Price:$32.82 Price:$17.80 ($0.56 / Sanitizer) You Save:$15.02 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, Naturals and Refreshing Gel, 1 fl oz travel size f… List Price:$18.49 Price:$13.68 ($1.71 / Fl Oz) You Save:$4.81 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aside from hand sanitizer gel, there’s one extra Purell deal you should probably consider. Hard-to-find Purell wipes are now back in stock on Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Gojo Purell Sanitizing Hand Wipes Individually Wrapped 100-Ct. Box by Gojo,Pack of 2 Price:$27.38 ($0.14 / count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.