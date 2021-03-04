If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Snow and ice storms slammed more than 70% of the country last month and left millions of people without power due to outages and rolling blackouts. Some people were without power for days while others had to deal with rolling blackouts for nearly a week. Much of the country isn’t used to getting big snowstorms and was therefore ill-prepared.

If you want to be ready for the next blackout, do yourself and your family a big favor by picking up a CyberPower 1500VA PFC Sinewave UPS Power Supply System while it’s on sale with a nice big $51 discount.

Today's Top Deal N95 masks made in the USA are on Amazon for $1.16! Price:$57.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

My family and I live in the Northeast region of the US, which means we’re always prepared for harsh winter weather. Pretty much everyone in my region is prepared because it’s something we have to deal with every single year, without fail. Of course, the same can’t be said for other areas of the country, where harsh winter weather is beyond scarce. That’s why so much of the country is in trouble right now — the intense snow and ice storms that swept across America this week have wreaked havoc on infrastructure in so many states.

The sad truth is that there isn’t much that cities and towns can do to avoid these infrastructure issues. Regardless of your stance on climate change, it’s hard to argue that cities in the south could have known to prepare for ice storms when they were building out their power grids. The good news is that there are some things you can do on your own to help make sure you’re prepared for the next big blackout.

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower Blac… List Price:$260.67 Price:$209.95 You Save:$50.72 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Before winter weather arrives each year, there are some things that Northeasterners know we need to stock up on. We always have a few cases of water bottles in the basement, along with plenty of thick, cozy blankets in case the power goes out and we’re left without heat for an extended period of time. We always have flashlights ready to go and plenty of batteries, plus a large bucket or two is definitely a must-have. You never know when you’re going to need to fill up your buckets with snow and let it melt so you can flush your toilets.

Beyond all that, there’s one device that every Northeasterner knows you need to have: A UPS backup power supply.

A simple gadget like the best-selling CyberPower 1500VA PFC Sinewave UPS Power Supply System helps ensure you can recharge your essential devices like smartphones and laptops. In addition, you can connect your modem and Wi-Fi router to the gadget so you don’t lose internet connectivity during a blackout. An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to be connected to a standard wall outlet in between all the other devices that you want to plug in. When your power goes out, the UPS automatically kicks on and powers all the devices you connect to it. This particular model packs 1,000 watts, six outlets, and two USB charging ports. It’s also one of the top-rated models on Amazon, and it’s currently $51 off!

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower Blac… List Price:$260.67 Price:$209.95 You Save:$50.72 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon product listing:

1500VA/1000W PFC Sine Wave Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System – Designed to support active PFC and conventional power supplies

12 NEMA 5-15R outlets: (6) battery backup & surge protected outlets, 6 surge protected outlets safeguard servers, workstations, network devices, and telecom equipment. 2 USB charge ports (1 type-A and 1 type-C) power portable devices such as mobile phones and tablets, even during a utility power failure

Multifunction LCD panel with color display: Displays immediate, detailed information on the UPS battery and power conditions. The color display quickly alerts users to potential problems before they can affect critical equipment and cause downtime. Screen tilts up to 22 degrees for easy viewing

Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery

3-year warranty including the battery; 500,000 dollar connected equipment guarantee and free PowerPanel personal edition management software (Download)

CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD PFC Sinewave UPS System, 1500VA/1000W, 12 Outlets, AVR, Mini Tower Blac… List Price:$260.67 Price:$209.95 You Save:$50.72 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.