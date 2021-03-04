If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got so many great daily deals to tell you about on Thursday, so let’s jump right in. Highlights from today’s big roundup include the continuation of a rare sale that slashes the face masks our readers are obsessed with — black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks — to the lowest price ever, pocket-size Purell hand sanitizer bottles with the deepest discount we’ve seen since 2019, a huge $52 discount on one of Amazon’s best-selling money counters with coupon code AJHAMLPI, Lysol wipes in stock that actually aren’t price-gouged, Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro on sale for $199 and deep discounts on both AirPods 2 models, wildly popular SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds for only $22.94 when you clip the Amazon coupon, super-popular TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi smart plugs for $6.75 each, a deep $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, $30 off Apple’s latest iPad tablet, a crazy sale that gets you the beloved $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $26.98 (plus get a $40 credit with Amazon’s Key promo), Roomba robot vacuum deals starting at $224, $51 off a best-selling UPS battery backup system, a few extra dollars off the awesome Omega cold press juicer that’s already half the cost of rival models, $50 off Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV streaming and Alexa, a big one-day sale on RAVPower smartphone chargers, $57 off the brilliant CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that makes other multi-use cookers look ancient, and plenty more.

Scroll through all of today’s best bargains below!

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Money Counter with UV/MG/IR Counterfeit Detection, Aneken Portable Bill Counting Machine, Bill… List Price:$129.99 Price:$77.99 You Save:$52.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: AJHAMLPI



