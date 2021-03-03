If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s got some terrific deals this week on two of its best-selling streaming media players. Specifically, the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99 instead of $50 and the new entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite that normally sells for $30 is down to $24.99. You really can’t go wrong with either of those popular streamers, but there’s another set of sales that you might want to check out before you pull the trigger on either of those models.

That’s right, folks — Roku has responded to Amazon’s Fire TV deals with some spectacular sales of its own.

Starting at the bottom, the entry-level Roku Express HD is on sale for $24.99. It’s not a huge discount since this model retails for $30 anyway, but there’s another reason we wouldn’t buy one right now. For just $9 more, you can snag a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR support! All things considered, this is probably the single best streaming media player value on the internet right now. At least, it would be if it wasn’t for ANOTHER Roku deal that you can find right now at Amazon.

Why pay $34 for the Roku Premiere when you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick+ and its beloved dongle form factor for only $5 more?! You get the same great performance, the same 4K resolution, and the same support for 4K streaming… but you don’t have to worry about finding space for a box because it plugs directly into any open HDMI port on your TV.

Finally, anyone who is also in search of a new soundbar can kill two birds with one stone today. That’s because, at the high end of the spectrum, you can save $30 on the awesome Roku Smart Soundbar soundbar with built-in 4K HDR streaming. Scroll down to check out all these awesome bargains before they disappear.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.

Wireless that goes the distance: Basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring them on. The long-range wireless receiver gives you extended range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: Experience your favorite shows with stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.00 You Save:$10.99 (22%)

Roku Premiere

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable Price:$34.00

Roku Express HD

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, prime video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, show time and google play to cable alternative like Hulu with live TV, enjoy the most talked about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%)

Roku Smart Soundbar

Powerful 4K streaming: Stream what you love with the built-in Roku player, including free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more from thousands of channels. Plus enjoy HD, 4K, or HDR picture optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Premium sound: Enjoy a cinematic experience with expanded frequency range and dynamic bass from 4 full-range soundbar speakers. Calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll hear your favorite TV in seamless sync with your video stream

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%)

