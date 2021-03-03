If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Storage is never something to joke about. When you need to find a place to put stuff away, there needs to be urgency. You, like me, have probably had it happen where you forget to put something away for a long time and it just sits there, day after day, until you completely forget it isn’t where it’s supposed to be. There are many different ways to store items at your home. You obviously need to find ways that work for the space that you have. Getting containers or putting up shelves are two standard options that people choose. But if you don’t want others seeing what you have, you may want to consider a storage basket with a lid. This will hide away what you’re storing, in case it’s valuables or personal items. There are storage baskets with lids for all kinds of locations in your home. If you’re in the market, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at our picks below for the best storage baskets with lids and take care of the clutter in your place.

Keep them together as you carry

You won’t have trouble handling heavier boxes when they are built like the StorageWorks Decorative Storage Bins for Shelves. These are bins and baskets that are built to last a long time. The boxes come in a pack of three and are made from polyester and cotton blend on the outsides with handles that are made from cotton rope. They can support up to 25 pounds each if you have a set of the jumbo boxes. They also come in medium and large. The color schemes are either gray, a mixing of gray, brown and beige, or a mixing of beige, white, and ivory. The lids open and close with ease and prevent dust from settling on the contents. You can wipe it clean with a damp cloth and the interior is made from heavy-duty cardboard to keep its shape. You can stack these on top of each other.

Key Features:

Cotton rope handles

Jumbo boxes can support up to 25 pounds each

Open and close easily

StorageWorks Decorative Storage Bins for shelves, Storage Baskets with Lids and Cotton Rope Han… Price:$42.99

Build a pile

Offered in multiple colors, the Sorbus Storage Box Woven Basket Bin Container 3-Pack will look great wherever you put them. These woven baskets with lids provide attractive and lightweight storage and can be placed in many spots. You can keep photos, office supplies, kitchen items, small toys, baby products, ornaments, DVDs, and so much more in them. They are 13″ x 9″ x 7″ with built-in handles that are easily grabbed. You can stack these on top of each other, as they will support the weight. These come in six different colors: beige, chocolate, aqua, gray, white, and black.

Key Features:

Woven baskets with lids

13″ x 9″ x 7″

Come in six colors

Sorbus Storage Box Woven Basket Bin Container Tote Cube Organizer Set Stackable Storage Basket… Price:$22.99

Add a distinct touch

The Best Choice Products Vintage Multipurpose Hyacinth Storage Basket can be used for many things. It is a tall basket with a durable design. This is made with sturdy, metal wireframes underneath and cross-sections to support all kinds of items. It can be used as a planter, a place to put blankets, and many other supplies from your home. It is handwoven with 100% natural hyacinth for a textured surface. You can pick it up and carry it around and the lid will stay on while you’re doing so. It measures 18″ x 18″ x 19.2″, so this can become a piece of decoration too.

Key Features:

Handwoven with 100% natural hyacinth

Sturdy metal wireframes and cross-sections

18″ x 18″ x 19.2″

Best Choice Products Vintage Multipurpose Hyacinth Storage Basket, Plant Décor, Handwoven Orga… Price:$74.99

Get more than one size

If you need more than a uniform set, choose the Trademark Innovations Rectangular Seagrass Baskets Lid Set of 3. You’ll get three different sizes; one that is 11″ x 8″ x 4.5″, one that is 13″ x 9.5″ x 6″, and one that is 14″ x 11″ x 7″. This is made from seagrass over a sturdy iron wire frame. The natural coloring provides a more earthy feel than other competitors. You can use them in the bedroom, laundry room, or kitchen.

Key Features:

Comes with three different size boxes

Made form seagrass over sturdy iron wire frame

Earthy feel

Trademark Innovations Rectangular Seagrass Baskets Lids (Set of 3), Brown Price:$35.43

Make it easy to see inside

The Honey-Can-Do Double Woven Storage Chest Box with Lid and Handles comes in a beautiful espresso color. It measures 12″ x 17″ x 7″, so it can fit many places, even under your bed. You’ll be able to display it too, as the general purpose organizer is sleek to look at. It has a hinged lid that lifts up easily, so you don’t have to remove it to get what’s inside. The durable double-woven fabric construction allows it to endure any bumps or nicks that come its way. It has fabric handles on either side to grab.

Key Features:

Measures 12″ x 17″ x 7″

Hinged lid

Beautiful espresso finish

Honey-Can-Do OFC-03704 Double Woven Storage Chest Box with Lid and Handles, 12 by 17 by 7-Inch,… Price:$17.66