If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Treat your dinner guests to a fantastic appetizer of a fresh salad before your main course and get it exactly the way you way it by using a salad chopper. Making a salad isn’t a hard task. But you want to make sure that’s easy to eat. It’s hard when you may have pieces of lettuce that are too big or tomatoes that aren’t properly cut. Also, if you’re buying ingredients in bulk, it can be hard to portion it out properly for just one or two people. You want every ingredient cut to the right size, so your guests and yourself can enjoy. A salad chopper will get your vegetables and proteins to the right proportions, so you can place them in a salad plate or bowl, which tend to be smaller. Rather than just cutting everything with a knife, grab any of the five salad choppers we’ve highlighted below. Make sure you’re serving up the right meal for your guests.

Easy to serve and cut

Image source: Amazon

Chop and put it right into the bowl when you have the OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper and Bowl. This comes with both a chopper and a bowl in the set. The bowl measures 12.5″ x 5.5″ x 12.5″ and can hold five quarts. The chopper features stainless steel blades that will effectively slice lettuce, vegetables, cheese, fruits, and more. It also has a non-slip handle, so you won’t injure yourself easily. It’s easy to chop inside the bowl, thanks to the continuous curves that will keep contact with the blades. You can hold onto the bowl’s rim to rotate it while you’re cutting. Both of these items will store easily in your kitchen for the next time you need to use them.

Key Features:

Comes with a chopper and a bowl

Non-slip handle

Stainless steel blades

OXO Good Grips Salad Chopper & Bowl, 12.5 x 5.5 x 12.5 inches, White Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Great to use all the time

Image source: Amazon

You’ll get a lot of use out of the 2Kokoro Mezzaluna Salad Chopper. This will create a perfectly chopped salad effectively and efficiently. It has a safe and ergonomic design and the handle is extremely comfortable to hold. The grip is simple to grab with one hand. The double bladed chopper works in one quick motion to chop up your food. The blades are extra sharp and are resistant to bending or rusting. It offers you long-lasting performance. You can wash this yourself or toss it in the dishwasher.

Key Features:

Easy to hold

Double blade design

Resistant to bending

2Kokoro Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Double Blade-Stainless Steel Mezzaluna Knife-Protective Cover-E… List Price:$15.85 Price:$14.85 You Save:$1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Just pull and chop

Image source: Amazon

Toss your ingredients into the Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper and have your food ready in seconds. You’ll be able to chop large pieces of fruits, vegetables, boneless meats, herbs, nuts, and even ice by hand. It runs without electricity, as you pull the cord to spin the blades. You can twist the lid and lock it beforehand. You can also make salsa, pesto, and guacamole in this. All of it can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher. This is ideal for small kitchens and RVs.

Key Features:

Pull the cord to chop

Top rack of the dishwasher to wash

Easy to use

Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper (Arugula) List Price:$19.95 Price:$17.74 You Save:$2.21 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy the value

Image source: Amazon

Your wallet will be happy with the Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper. This has a double blade design and is made of stainless steel. It is a cost-effective option for any home. The two blades get the job done and are wide enough apart so the food won’t get stuck. It comes with two blade protectors, as they are sharp and will remain so. There is nowhere for germs to hide, so you’ll be able to clean it without much hassle. It’s easy to cut in a bowl or on a cutting board.

Key Features:

Blades are wide enough apart

Nowhere for germs to hide

Can cut in a bowl or on a cutting board

Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper - Double Bladed Stainless Steel Salad Chopper with Blade Cover… List Price:$19.95 Price:$10.95 You Save:$9.00 (45%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t have it slip

Image source: Amazon

The Luxiv Mezzaluna Knife Salad Chopper is simple to hold. This is made from food-grade stainless steel and top rubber on the handle. It is anti-rust and anti-corrosion, so it’ll last a long time. The handle is upgrade and curved more like a hand would hold it, making it easier to grab and keep in your grasp. This comes with a plastic protective sleeve to protect against accidents. This should not be used around children under the age of three.

Key Features:

Upgraded and curved handle

Easy to grab and hold

Plastic protective sleeve

Mezzaluna Knife Salad Chopper, Luxiv Salad Chopper Stainless Steel Mezzaluna Knife with Protect… Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now