So many best-selling items are back in stock and back on sale with deep discounts right now at Amazon. The best example is definitely black AccuMed face masks, which now cost about half what Amazon was charging this past summer. The discount applies to both headband masks as well as earloop masks — plus you can save on all three available colors: Black, white, and even pink.

Those are the #1 and #2 best-selling face masks among BGR Deals readers, so it’s not exactly a mystery why they’re always going out of stock. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also popular now that Amazon has the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019, and Purell 1oz travel bottles sold directly by Amazon are finally available once again. Our readers have been loading up on all those must-have essentials, but there are other popular sales we’ve covered this week like Apple’s AirPods Pro on sale and best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each.

Those are all incredible deals and they’re available to anyone who wants to get in on the action, but there are also some special deals that can only be enjoyed by a select group of people: Amazon Prime subscribers. You should absolutely check out this hard-to-find page on Amazon: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime members, and it’s updated constantly with new deals and discounts. There are always dozens or even hundreds of great sales hiding in this hidden section of Amazon’s site, and we’ve picked 10 great ones that we’re going to highlight in this roundup.

joybest King Size Weighted Blanket 25 lbs

80×87″ KING SIZE WEIGHTED BLANKET: Made in OEKO-TEX standard 100% certified factory, made up with soft comfortable breathable cotton and glass beads, nontoxic, no peculiar smell.

RECOMMENDED WEIGHT & SIZE – Please choose the best blanket weight according to your body weight. 25 lbs blanket is suitable for 230-280 lbs couples. And 80”x87” for California King (72 X84″) and king size (76X80”) bed.

joybest King Size Weighted Blanket 25 lbs 80"x87" Soft Comfortable Breathable 100% Cotton Heavy…

SUMITU Bed Pillows

NEVER GOES FLAT: No-shift construction and Germany imported fiber filling offer great support for head and neck so it can keep your head will never sink right down to the mattress, waking up with no more neck pain and headaches.

GET A GOOD NIGHT: SUMITU gel pillows are made from allergy proof fabric and stuffed with hypoallergenic fiber fill which offers complete barrier protection against dust, pollen, pet dander and other household allergens. They are the perfect choice for those suffering from asthma, allergies, and other respiratory issues.

SUMITU Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Queen Size 20 x 30 Inches, Hypoallergenic Pillow for Sid…

Renook Rechargeable Flashlight

【Super-Bright】: 1200 high lumens, XHP50 lEd flashlight.

【Long- Lasting】: 5000mAh battery, Up to 6 hours of powerful.

【Tough& Reliable】: IPX5-rated water resistant.

Rechargeable Flashlight,1600 High Lumens Professional Flashlight, 26650 5000 mAh battery includ…

Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones

☽NEW DESIGN-We listen to your feedback, after long-term research and data, we updated every details and make better wireless music sleep headphones eye mask to fit you.

☽PERFECT PARTNER FOR SLEEPING-The Sleep headphones mask adopted 3D ERGONOMIC TECHNOLOGY for eyes area and block out 100% of light to create absolute dark zone and listen to music without wearing additional headphones for you sweet deep sleep, great solution to the problem sleeper. Perfect for home, office, air travel, business strip, relaxation, mediation and insomnia.

Sleep Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless 3D Eye Mask, WATOTGAFER Sleeping Headphones for Side S…

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit

1. Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

2. Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit, 60 in 1 with 56 Bits Screwdriver Set, Magnetic Driver Kit with…

Upoom Garden Solar Lights

【50 SUPER BRIGHT LED LIGHTS】this energy saving solar string lights includes a rechargeable solar cell, with higher energy conversion rate, charging the light during the day for 6-8 hours can provide 8-14 hours lighting at night.

【SMART CONTROL and 8 WORKING MODES】 steady on mode and flash mode to create different atmospheres to your garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, yard, etc.

Garden Solar Lights, 50 LED Outdoor Solar String Lights Garden Crystal Ball Decorative Lights W…

URPOWER Garment Steamer

Perfect Design: New nozzle design that distributes steam powerfully and consistently to remove stubborn wrinkles. And the compact design make the item travel and store easily.

Safety Protection: Please turn off the clothes steamer when it not in use and when water running out. Otherwise, it will affect the service life of this steamer. There is automatic shut-off function when the unit gets too hot or the water level is too low. Safe to use on all types of fabric.

URPOWER Garment Steamer 130ml Portable 7 in 1 Handheld Fabric Steamer Fast Heat-up Powerful Gar…

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Sheet Set

BREATHABLE COOLING SHEETS provided by using specially compacted yarns made from 100% Long Staple Cotton. The Long Staple Cotton Lightweight Sheets are Sweat Wicking and Temperature Balancing to keep you cool during summer and warm during winters. These forever Fresh Feeling Real Cotton Sheets are distinctively Soft, Durable and Smooth Sheets.

PERFECT FITTED SHEETS: Cotton Deep Pocket Fitted Sheets with specially patented stitching pattern using thick high quality all around elastic are tight fitting. They fit mattresses from 8” to 15” thick. Cotton Top Sheets Queen Size: 90” x 102”; Fully Elasticized Fitted sheet with deep pockets: 60” x 80” + 15”; 2 Standard Pillowcases: 20” x 30”. The Queen Size Flat sheets & Standard Pillowcases have a stylish 4 inch Hem detailing for the Elegant and Luxurious look

Pizuna 400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Sheet Set Dark Blue, 100% Long Staple Cotton Super Soft Sa…

Coredy R3500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

1700 Pa Strong Suction Robot Vacuum for Pet Hair: With 1700Pa powerful suction, dual-edge brushes and main rolling brush, the 2.7in slim robot vacuum picks up almost all kinds of garbage like fine dust, pet hair, etc. Coredy Robot vacuum R3500 automatically increases vacuum, perfect for cleaning different floor types from hard floor to medium pile carpet(0-1.5cm carpet)

Anti-Drop & Anti-Collision Technology: The self-charging robotic vacuum provides smart navigation, guides the vacuum cleaner robot navigating around obstacles and avoid bumping into furniture or falling off stairs. The anti-scratch glass top and bumper offer great protection for the robot.Coredy robot vacuum cleaner can turn to avoid obstacles when detected by infrared detectors [Note: Too low to detect will cause a collision]

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1700Pa Strong Suction, Super Thin Quiet Robotic Vacuum, Multiple C…

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle

Professional Recording Studio Equipment: Equipped with Zingyou BM-800 microphone, Shock mount, Pop filter, Mic adjustable suspension scissor arm stand, Anti-wind foam Cap, Power cable, Sound card

Sensitive Capture: The Zingyou BM-800 features thin material diaphragm or “capsule” which vibrates and sends a signal to the output when engaged and is hit by sound waves, it provides an extremely accurate and highly detailed representation of what’s being played

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle, BM-800 Mic Set for Studio Recording & Brocasting (Micropho…

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.