The final episode of WandaVision airs this week, at which point we’ll learn exactly how the first adventure of MCU Phase 4 concludes. Episode 8 provided plenty of answers concerning how everything started, but it also raised many additional questions about Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and the characters in her imaginary world. In the past few episodes, we’ve had a few big reveals, from a certain actor who starred in a different kind of Marvel movies and one of the show’s villains, to an unexpected surprise involving Vision. It’s all been building up towards the finale, which airs Friday on Disney+.

With just a few days to go until Episode 9 is released, the first leaks are already here to tease what comes next. Mind you, some spoilers follow below.

Most WandaVision episodes were about as long as a sitcom episode, so fans speculated that the final installments would be longer than that. That turned out to be accurate, with Episode 8 being several minutes longer than the previous ones even though it fell short of the one-hour show we’ve been expecting. So much was left in WandaVision to uncover that the audience felt like there’s not enough time to reveal everything. That’s partially Marvel’s fault for peppering in all sorts of clues and Easter eggs in the recent episodes that might not even lead to anything by the time WandaVision concludes. But we, the audience, share the blame for building up expectations based on the movies and dabbling in fan theories based on the rumors, the comics, and those Easter eggs.

Episode 9 will be just 50 minutes long, according to a Redditor who accurately revealed the length of Episode 8 ahead of its debut. That would make the finale the longest WandaVision episode of the series, and that’s understandable, considering that the show has to tie all the loose ends.

WandaVision is a totally different show than any of the superhero films in the MCU so far. The story hasn’t focused on opening the multiverse and introducing certain characters, like the X-Men or Fantastic Four — though the seeds for those events will probably be planted here. It’s more about Wanda’s grief and the unexpected consequences of her mental breakdown. It’s the kind of story that should add more depth to the character and allow the audience to understand Wanda in her journey ahead. After all, Wanda will also appear in more MCU movies and shows in the future, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where a rumor suggests that she might play a villain.

Marvel’s first Disney+ series also hasn’t delivered the massive fights you would expect from an MCU title, although the finale should provide some epic battles. But, again, remove the superpowers and you have a show about a person in desperate need of care and attention who is suffering from mental issues, and who might put others in some sort of immediate danger.

New image of Agatha Harkness using Chaos Magic in the finale of #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/aknb2SmwUm — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) March 1, 2021

A couple of newly leaked images show at least one of the battle scenes that we’re about to witness. The one above, found on a T-shirt that was listed for sale on Amazon, shows Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) wielding what appears to be chaos magic of her own — notice the red and purple balls of energy in her hands. She’s no longer holding Wiccan and Billy prisoners on the street, which is how Episode 8 ended.

Who will Agatha be fighting in that scene? We have no idea. Remember that we’re not even sure that Agatha and Wanda went out of the house. Agatha might still be plying tricks on Wanda’s mind in her dungeon lair. Outside of the house, we have Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and “Fietro” (Evan Peters) snooping around.

But there will be more fighting in the WandaVision finale, and the leaked image above proves it. The entire family is ready to battle. Wanda, Vision (Paul Bettany), Tommy (Jett Klyne), and Billy (Julian Hilliard) are out on the street in fighting positions. They appear to be in Westview’s city center rather than on their street, so we can’t even say for certain that they’re fighting Agatha. Unbeknown to everyone in Westview, SWORD is about to unleash White Vision upon Westview. We’ll have different types of fights in the finale, that seems certain.

Let’s also remember the big Scarlet Witch reveal in Episode 8. By the end of the finale, we should see Wanda wearing her costume for the first time while battling whoever she thinks puts her family in danger.

Finally, we have a few cameos left for WandaVision, according to leaks from reliable sources. One is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). James Spader might be another, voicing a different version of Ultron — maybe White Vision? Paul Bettany’s mysterious character might be White Vision, which would turn out to be some epic trolling from the actor. Bettany did say he had great chemistry with this particular actor. If White Vision is indeed the character he was teasing, we would expect a massive battle between Vision and White Vision to be included in the final episode.

