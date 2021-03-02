If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Potensic might not have the same brand recognition as some of the other popular quadcopter companies out there, but that’s changing quickly among BGR Deals readers. In fact, Potensic is by far the best-selling drone brand of 2021 so far. There are two main reasons that the company’s quadcopters have been so popular lately, and the first is that they’re all high-quality drones that offer best-in-class quality. And the second reason is the fact that Potensic has been offering some truly spectacular deals lately through Amazon.

The Potensic T25 Drone with 2K camera retails for $160, which is already a bargain for a quadcopter with this model’s impressive feature list. Apart from the stunning 2K camera quality, the T25 has things like GPS, follow-me mode, altitude hold, one-button return, custom flight paths, and plenty more.

All that plus an extra battery, a controller, and a carrying case for $160 is indeed a terrific deal, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much. Clip the on-site coupon at Amazon to slash $20 off the price, then snip another $20.99 by checking out with the promo code NRKOF8IQ. Those two discounts combine to cut the price to just $119!

On the other hand, there’s another great deal on Amazon if you’re just looking for a fun mini drone that your kids can play with. The popular Potensic A20 Mini Drone has a price discount and an on-site coupon you can clip to cut your cost from $50 to $29.99. Then use the promo code POTENSICA20 at checkout and you’ll only pay $21.99.

Both of these deals are scheduled to end on March 7. Last time we covered a drone deal like this, however, it sold out long before it was scheduled to end. Don’t miss out!

Potensic T25 Drone with 2K Camera – $119 (reg. $160)

[Convenient and Easy]: With an Aluminum Silver Carry Case, you could bring it outdoor conveniently. Headless Mode, Altitude Mode, and One Key to Take-off / Land function make easier access to kids or beginners.

[Wider Vision & Fluent Transmission]: 2K camera with 120° FOV and 75° adjustable wide-angle helps to capture clearly photos and more stable videos. The WiFi camera provides you faster but clearer image transmission.

[Smart & Fun]: Follow Me Mode & Dual GPS free your hands, while Potensic drone automatically follows you, simultaneously capturing all the videos & photos. Besides, the T25 drone will fly as you want once Customize Flight Path function activated.

Potensic T25 Drone with 2K Camera for Adults, RC FPV GPS Drone with WiFi Live Video, Auto Retur… List Price:$159.99 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.99 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: NRKOF8IQ

Potensic A20 Mini Drone – $21.99 (reg. $50)

Easy to Play: With altitude hold, headless mode, and One Key Taking-off / Landing, the mini drone is easier to control and stabilize during flight.

Having Fun for More Time: Drone for Kids and Beginners includes 3 batteries. Flight time up to 15-18 minutes.

Headless Mode: You could control the Small drone to make it fly in any direction using the remote control.

3 Speed: The RC quadcopter has three different flight speeds. You can use it in different flying environments and feel different flying experiences.

Potensic Upgraded A20 Mini Drone Easy to Fly Drone for Kids and Beginners, Indoor Outdoor RC He… List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: POTENSICA20

