Roomba is the most recognizable brand in robot vacuums, but it’s not the only option worth considering.

iRobot’s Roomba vacuums are also often pricey, so you’ll need to spend over $200 even for the least expensive Roomba.

Anyone looking for a solid entry-level option without all the expensive bells and whistles should check out the popular Pure Clean PUCRC25 robot vacuum cleaner, which is on sale for just $89.99 at Amazon.

Over the past few years alone, robot vacuum tech has come so far. Aside from better navigation systems and other key advancements, you can now get robot vacuums that empty themselves when they’re done cleaning! It’s the last piece of the puzzle that makes robot vacuum cleaners truly autonomous, and you can now go weeks or even months without thinking about your robot vacuum at all.

The most noteworthy example right now is likely the Roomba i3+ robot vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon with a $51 discount. Even on sale, however, you’ll still need to pay over $500 to get one. If you’d rather forego the bells and whistles so you can save money and pick up a workhorse in the process, we’ve got a deal that you should definitely check out right now.

The Pure Clean PUCRC25 robot vacuum cleaner can’t empty itself when it’s done cleaning. It’s not the most powerful robot vacuum out there, it’s not the fastest, and it doesn’t have fancy new features like laser-guided navigation. What it does have, however, is a shockingly affordable price tag and quality that will get the job done.

With a retail price of just $110, Pure Clean’s PUCRC25 is already one of the most affordable robot vacuums out there. It might not win any awards, but head over to Amazon to read some of the thousands of reviews and you’ll see that this is a terrific entry-level model that is more than good enough for most people out there. It’s definitely already a bargain at $110, of course, but Amazon is offering this popular model on sale right now for just $89.99.

This is a fantastic deal that won’t last long, so grab one before it’s too late.

Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Upgraded Lithium Battery 90 Min Run Time - Automatic Bot Self… Price:$89.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points you should check out from the product listing:

90 MIN RUN TIME: Upgraded Lithium battery life for up to 90 min run time and 1200pa suction. Enjoy more advanced programming for improved obstacle climbing

1 TOUCH GO: Wireless robotic vacuum cleaner vacumes tile, hardwood flooring, and short carpet – Easy 1 touch power up! The robovac has anti-fall cliff sensors that automatically self detect a gap and keep it from running of stairs

LOW PROFILE: the mini electric vacuum robot features a 2.9” thin low profile that will travel through any room and is small enough to fit under the couch or bed in your house

ALLERGY AND PET FRIENDLY: the automatic vacuum cleaner’s filter keeps air pure and fine dust particles trapped inside the dustbin. No brush design and powerful suction does not clog with dog or cat hair like the units with a rotating underbrush

DUAL ROTATING BRUSHES: the robotic floor cleaner has 2 auto side sweeper brushes that extend the reach of the vacuum and rotate to catch dirt and debris in corners and on hardwood floor. Refer instruction manual for troubleshooting steps.

