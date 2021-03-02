If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Among our readers, nothing is as popular right now as sleek black AccuMed face masks, which recently sold out because our readers have been stocking up on them so much.

AccuMed’s versions with elastic earloops and with elastic headbands are both back in stock right now in all three available colors: Black, white, and pink.

Not only are they back in stock — they’re also on sale at the lowest price ever!

We’ve done our best to always give our readers plenty of popular options when it comes to key essentials that health experts say we all need. Variety is always important since no two people are the same, but there are also inevitably a few choices that end up rising to the top. Over the past 6+ months, there have been a handful of particular brands that our readers have been flocking to more than anything else.

When it comes to hand sanitizer, Amazon has two listings that have been tough to find in stock because they offer the lowest prices we’ve seen anywhere online. Hard-to-find Purell 12oz hand sanitizer pump bottles are on sale with a huge discount that slashes them to the lowest price we’ve seen since 2019. Amazon also has 8-packs of Purell travel bottles on sale for less than we’ve seen anywhere else.

Of course, the only thing more popular among BGR Deals readers than hand sanitizer right now is face masks.

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon shoppers have been going nuts over AccuMed face masks for the past few months, but there’s one big problem with them: they keep selling out. So many BGR Deals readers have been stocking up on these sleek face masks that Amazon can’t seem to keep them in stock for more than a couple of weeks at a time.

Today, however, we have some fantastic news: AccuMed earloop masks and AccuMed headband masks are actually back in stock on Amazon. Not only are they back in stock — they’re in stock in all three available colors, including white, pink, and ever-popular black option that’s been outselling everything else by a wide margin. Earloop masks are always popular because people find them quick and easy to put on, while other shoppers opt for masks with elastic headbands. Many people find the headbands to be more comfortable and more secure.

Don’t go anywhere just yet though, because there’s one more bit of good news that we need to share with you as well. Not only are best-selling AccuMed masks back in stock in every available color option — they’re also on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen! Definitely don’t miss out on your chance to stock up while prices are so low. Dr. Fauci recently said we may need to keep wearing face masks into 2022, so you certainly won’t have to worry about putting these popular AccuMed masks to use.

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$19.99 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.