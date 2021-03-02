If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There aren’t many things that feel and taste quite as good as an ice cold beer on a warm summer night. The refreshing taste while you’re watching a baseball game or sitting outside in your backyard by your pool really helps the day or night come together. It’s about sharing time with someone else and enjoying what’s going on around you. If you’re someone who enjoys trips to local breweries or brewing their own beer, there is plenty of intricacies that go into making those perfect sips. You have to hope there is plenty to go around when you’re enjoying it, so if you’re filling up from your home brewing kit or taking some to go from your local brewery, having a beer growler to fill up makes all the sense in the world. This allows you to drink draft beer well after it is poured. It stores your beer and keeps it cold, so you can transport is wherever it needs to be. Rather than having cans or bottles, you can pour your friends and family from the growler. For anyone in the market for a growler, we’ve got answers. Take a look at our picks and enjoy.

Make pouring easy

Keep your beer fresh for weeks with the GrowlerWerkes uKeg Carbonated Growler. This fantastic growler is offered in 64 or 128 ounces, so you’ll have plenty to go around. It automatically regulates pressure to optimally carbonate the beer, so it won’t go flat on you. You can even choose your desired carbonation level, ranging from 0 to 15 psi. It is double-wall and vacuum-insulated to keep your beer the right temperature. Choose from stainless steel, copper, or black chrome finishes to look the part. This also features a dispenser tap, which allows you to pour yourself beer without taking the cap off. The tap handle is interchangeable, so you can better label your beers if you have multiple. The sight glass will also show you how much you have left.

Key Features:

Allows you to choose the desired carbonation level

Dispenser tap and interchangeable handle

Sight glass

GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler, 64 oz, Stainless Steel Price:$159.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be sure not to spill

The Stanley Growler will make it easy to drink. This keeps your beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours, as the BPA-free, double-wall, vacuum-insulated build works for you. This features a hinged lid that is durable and helps it double as a thermos. This will hold up to 64 ounces and the built-in, heavy-duty handle makes it simple to grab. The wide mouth makes filling and refilling a cinch. The lid has a removable silicone gasket to ensure you enjoy every last drop. This comes in three different finishes.

Key Features:

Hinged lid with removable silicone gasket

Holds 64 ounces

Wide mouth for filling

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler 64oz, Insulated Growler Keeps Beer Cold & Carbonated made wit… Price:$55.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some money aside

You’ll love the bang-for-your-buck price of the Yukon Growlers Insulated Beer Growler. This will keep your beer cold and carbonated for more than just a few hours. Thanks to the double-walled insulation, you can fill it up and enjoy well later. Perfect for a trip to a local brewery, you’ll be able to bring home 64 ounces of your favorite beverages. This won’t leak and won’t produce any condensation. It comes with a neoprene carrying case that’s easy to grab. The lid works great for hot or cold drinks, keeping them at optimal temperatures.

Key Features:

Won’t leak

Won’t produce any condensation

Cost-effective choice

Yukon Growlers Insulated Beer Growler – Keeps Beer Cold and Carbonated for 24+ Hours – Keep… List Price:$39.95 Price:$28.45 You Save:$11.50 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Store more

There’s a lot to get excited about when you have the BUZIO Vacuum Insulated Jug. That’s because this holds either 84 ounces or 128 ounces, depending on which size you opt for. It features double wall, 18/8 food-grade stainless steel that keeps liquids icy for up to 48 hours or piping hot for up to 24 hours. The leak-proof screw cap is accessible with one hand and this features powder-coat, sweat-free technology to cut down on condensation. It is puncture-resistant and comes with two 16-ounce stainless steel beer cups.

Key Features:

Holds either 84 or 128 ounces

Leak-proof screw cap

Puncture-resistant

BUZIO One Gallon Vacuum Insulated Jug, Insulated Beer Growler, 18/8 Food-grade Stainless Steel… Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Keep some items with you

If you’re out and about, make sure you have something easy to handle like the Here & Now Supply Co. Growler for Beer and Water. This features a durable carry bag with a pocket, so you can store some items in it. This also has a shoulder strap that makes carrying it simpler. This holds 64 ounces of liquid and keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. This comes with two different lids, one with a wide-mouth option and one with a spout lid.

Key Features:

Durable carry bag

Shoulder strap

Two kinds of lids

Growler for Beer & Water | 64 oz Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermos Bottle |… Price:$34.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now