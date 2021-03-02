If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Sonos, there’s just so much to love about the various wireless home speakers that the company sells. From sound quality and design to variety, the Sonos lineup is truly best-in-class. Then there’s the software that ties it all together, which is once again the best we’ve ever come across. It integrates with every popular music streaming platform out there, so it’s remarkably easy to stream music or podcasts to one speaker, your entire Sonos system, or anything in between. And best of all, you don’t need to waste your smartphone battery or keep your computer on to do it.

There is one downside to Sonos speakers though, and the odds are fairly good that you already know what we’re talking about: price. Sonos speakers aren’t really that expensive when you consider how great they are, but prices go up to $800 for one speaker, which means they’re definitely not cheap. Of course, that’s why you should take advantage of rare opportunities to save money when they arise.

Today's Top Deal These sleek black KN95 masks are back in stock at Amazon after selling out twice! List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

There are two deals available right now on Amazon that you should definitely take advantage of if you’ve been eyeing Sonos speakers. The first one happens to be a deal that almost no one knows about because it’s hidden deep on Amazon’s site.

You won’t find it mentioned anywhere in the retailer’s deals section, but Amazon is selling the All-New Sonos One Two Room Set for $379 right now. That means you’ll save $19 compared to buying two Sonos On speakers separately. Use them in two separate rooms or set up a stereo pair, and you can also use them as surround sound speakers along with a Sonos soundbar. Oh, and speaking of Sonos soundbars… the $400 Sonos Beam TV soundbar is down to $369.99 right now!

Sonos One Two-Room Set

Enjoy great sound and Alexa voice control in up to two rooms. $379 when purchased as a two-room set or $398 separately

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with voice control built-in

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2, and more

Stereo sound with Two – Pair two Sonos Ones together in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam

Two Room Set with All-New Sonos One - Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Control Built-in. Compact… Price:$379.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sonos Beam

Brilliant sound for your TV

High definition sound

Smart, compact soundbar for your TV

Control it with your voice, remote, the Sonos app and more

Today's Top Deal Sonos Beam Wireless Soundbar Speaker Shadow Edition List Price:$378.99 Price:$369.99 You Save:$9.00 (2%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.