If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you wondering why so many BGR Deals readers call the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers”? The sleek and minimalistic design says it all.

According to the manufacturer, more than 1 million people bought the $60 PT3 thermometer in 2020.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that it’s on sale with a huge discount that slashes the price to just $24.99!

iHealth also makes a new smartphone-connected version with Bluetooth that’s on sale for $39.99.

Wildly popular black AccuMed face masks have been flying off the shelves lately, which is hardly a surprise because they’re on sale right now for the lowest prices ever at Amazon. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell wipes are also hot sellers these days, and they’re also on sale right now at Amazon with deep discounts. But aside from all that, there’s a different essential product you should check out right now at Amazon — especially while it’s on sale with a massive discount that slashes it to within a few dollars of its all-time lowest price.

Today's Top Deal These sleek black KN95 masks are back in stock at Amazon after selling out twice! List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We’re talking about the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many BGR Deals readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and minimalistic like something Apple would make if Apple made thermometers, and it’s wonderfully easy to use.

It also happens to be down to the lowest price of the year right now at Amazon!

iHealth’s PT3 no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60. It goes without saying that $60 is a pretty tall order for a thermometer, even during the pandemic while so many people are buying them. According to an email we received recently from the manufacturer, however, more than 1 million iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometers were sold in 2020. That’s so crazy!

Now, thanks to a big Amazon sale with a double discount, you won’t pay anywhere close to $60.

A huge 58% discount slashes the price of this awesome model to just $24.99. That’s a fantastic price for a sleek thermometer with more than 80,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. On the other hand, if you don’t mind spending a little more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer. The new version includes Bluetooth connectivity so it can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings. It’s only $39.99, which is still a terrific value even though.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$35.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price:$39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from the Amazon listing:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

Fast, Simple, Clear, and Quiet: The intuitive single-button control design thermometer reads the temperature in just 1 second from a clear bright extra-large LED screen, even in total darkness. The quiet vibration alerting ensures there is no buzzing noise and no disturbance.

Suitable for Multi-Scenario and All Ages: iHealth PT3 is designed for all ages: ranging from babies and toddlers to the elderly. An ideal choice for hospitals, hotels, school settings, and public establishments.

What You Get: 1x PT3 thermometer, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly California-based customer service.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$35.00 (58%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price:$39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.