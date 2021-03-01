If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and sleek black AccuMed face masks are still Amazon’s #1 and #2 best-selling masks among our readers.

That’s especially true now, while they’re on sale with rare discounts.

Another opportunity has now emerged: Amazon is selling Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks directly to consumers instead of only to hospitals and government agencies.



These NIOSH N95 masks also happen to be discounted right now, so you can pick them up for just $1.16 each when you buy a 50-pack.



FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks have been best-sellers with BGR Deals readers ever since the coronavirus pandemic first began one year ago. That’s still the case to this day, and they now cost less than half the old price of $45 from this past summer! On top of that, popular sleek black AccuMed earloop masks and black AccuMed headband masks are both on sale at all-time low prices, and you can snag the same masks in white or pink. It’s a great time to stock up because there’s no telling how long these deals will last!

So many of our readers have been raving about those masks because they’re all popular options that are down to the best prices we’ve seen in a long time. And as Dr. Fauci recently stated, we’ll likely have to continue to wear face masks until sometime in 2022 because of all the new coronavirus mutations that are circulating right now.

You can find plenty of NIOSH N95 masks listed on Amazon right now. Unfortunately, most of them are not available for purchase to the general public. Instead, only hospitals and government agencies are permitted by Amazon to place orders for those listings. This Amazon policy is an effort to help ensure that healthcare professionals and first responders have access to personal protective equipment, and it is totally understandable if not commendable. That said, there are still many people out there in search of N95 masks for themselves. What are they supposed to do?

Good news: there’s now a rare opportunity to buy N95 masks at Amazon. Hurry and you can pick up a 50-count box of Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks for $57.90 thanks to Amazon’s discounted retail price. That’s just $1.16 per mask, which is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for NIOSH N95 respirators that are available to the general public.

Now, there’s a slight chance that this listing is a mistake, but we highly doubt that’s the case. As we mentioned, Amazon typically restricts N95 masks so that only certain types of organizations can purchase them, so it’s odd that this listing is open to anyone. These Kimtech N95 masks are being sold directly by Amazon though, rather than a third-party seller. Not only will that give some people peace of mind, but it also likely means this listing has intentionally been made available to everyone, as opposed to an error or an omission on Amazon’s part. The listing has also gone in and out of stock a few times already without Amazon restricting it to hospitals and the government, so that’s another good sign.

Whether or not this listing for Kimberly-Clark NIOSH N95 Masks is an error, Amazon will still fill orders that are placed while it’s open to everyone.

If you aren’t a fan of that “duckbill” design or you’re just looking for other N95 mask options so you can see which one fits best, Amazon is also now offering Makrite triple-layer flat fold NIOSH N95 masks and Makrite cup style NIOSH N95 masks directly to consumers instead of only to hospitals and the government.

