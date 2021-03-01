If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple fans love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup, but not everyone loves the price tag.

The Apple OEM MagSafe charger retails for $39 and it’s still pretty pricey now while it’s down to $34 at Amazon.

Here, we’ll show you five popular alternatives — including a best-seller that only costs $16!

The white-hot iPhone 12 lineup from Apple is packed with so many awesome new features to get excited about if you’re shopping for a new smartphone. It all starts with Apple’s first big iPhone redesign since 2017, but you’ll also enjoy all sorts of great new functionality with Apple’s current-generation iPhone lineup. The cameras are incredible, the power of Apple’s latest A-series chipset is unbeatable, and there are so many more features to look forward to if you’re considering an upgrade.

One of the new iPhone 12 features that has everyone talking is MagSafe, the new iteration of Apple’s magnetic charging technology that everyone misses so much on the MacBook laptop lineup. But on the iPhone 12, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Apple’s new MagSafe tech is a nifty combination of wireless charging and wired charging. It’s just like Apple’s proprietary Apple Watch charging setup, but scaled up to fit the iPhone and, probably, the iPad someday as well.

Apple is rumored to be gearing up for the removal of all ports from its iPhone lineup, so MagSafe will likely play a key role with Apple’s mobile devices moving forward. The problem, of course, is that MagSafe accessories from Apple are quite expensive, which is to be expected. Buy a MagSafe charger from Apple and it’ll cost you $39. Even on sale right now at Amazon, the Apple MagSafe charger still costs $34. That’s a lot of money to spend on a phone charger — despite how cool MagSafe tech is.

The good news is that there are plenty of other options on Amazon that work exactly the same way with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, but they cost much less money. From the best-selling xiwxi Magnetic Wireless Charger for just $16 to a great sale that slashes the CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger with Adapter to $21.99, there are plenty to choose from at Amazon that all cost much less than $39. In fact, you can even get an Aimtel 4 in 1 Magnetic Charging Station on sale for under $30 and charge multiple devices at once!

