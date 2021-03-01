If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Electric standing desks can be quite expensive, but they’re often worth the price now that so many people are working from home during the pandemic.

The good news is that Amazon has a pair of great deals right now on popular Flexispot Electric Standing Desks, with prices starting at just $234.99.

Flexispot’s upgraded EG1 Electric Standing Desk is only $25 more, making it a no-brainer if you want the added benefit of one-touch height adjustments.

So many offices around the country are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means many people are working from home right now who are used to working in an office setting. An interesting side effect is that businesses are learning the simple fact that just as much work gets done when people operate remotely as when they’re all together in an office. Now that companies are seeing how much money they can save, the trend of working from home is only going to get more and more popular.

Regardless of whether you’re among the people who just started working from home or you’ve been at it for years, you should definitely consider getting yourself a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk can be so much more difficult than it seems.

The most affordable options out there are often tabletop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be a pain. I even cut myself one time while adjusting a tabletop riser. Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze, but they can cost a lot of cash.

That is, unless you get one now during Amazon’s great Flexispot sale.

Flexispot’s EG1 Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and the capacity to store three different heights in its memory. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 or more, but it can be had for just $259.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip on the product page. If you want to spend even less money, the Flexispot EC1B Electric Standing Desk in black that was a best-seller this past Black Friday is now on sale for only $234.99. That’s an incredible value!

You almost certainly won’t find any other electric standing desks this good for anywhere near these prices, so do yourself a favor and get in on the action while you still can.

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product page:

SPACIOUS WORK AREA: The large work surface measuring 48” x 30” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies.Please allow slight 0-1 inch difference due to manual measurement .

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1″ thickness of tabletop included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

LED MEMORY CONTROL PANEL: A 7-button controller with 3 programmable memory presets lets you set 3 desired desk heights for convenient switching from sitting to standing throughout the day.

PLEASE NOTE: The product will be shipped in two separate packages which may be delivered separately from each other. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Workstation with 48 x 30 Inches Whole-Piece Desktop Ergonomic… List Price:$299.99 Price:$259.99 You Save:$40.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot Standing Desk 48 x 30 Inches Height Adjustable Desk Electric Sit Stand Desk Home Offi… List Price:$249.99 Price:$234.99 You Save:$15.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

