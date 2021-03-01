If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People always need to change up their workouts. More people have been working out at home recently than ever before. Trying to squeeze workouts into your busy, everyday life can be a challenge, but those who want to keep their body in good shape make the time. Finding easier ways to workout at your home is tough, but you can make it work. Whether you’re doing yoga in your living room, bought an exercise bike for your office, or are using a kettlebell set for weight training, there are ways to improve your fitness right from your own home. Working on cardio can be difficult, as there just aren’t many places to run or jog when you’re indoors, especially if you don’t have room for a treadmill. Getting a stair stepper is a way to solve your problem. Like the machines at the gym, this allows you to simulate climbing flights of stairs. If you’ve found that’s a great workout for you and something you enjoy, consider any of the five we’ve handpicked and written about below.

Get a full body workout when you have the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper with Resistance Bands. This is equipped with removable training bands to help you tighten over 20 different core muscles and using low-impact aerobic equipment to tone your chest, back, and shoulders. The hydraulic drive system provides a smooth stepping motion during your exercise time. It can be adjusted to match any user’s height to accommodate for long strides or short bursts. The large textured foot plates ensure non-slip footing. There is an LCD monitor to help you track your stats, like total steps and calories burned.

Rather than acting like you’re going up stairs, the Maxi Climber makes it feel like you’re climbing up a ladder. This patented vertical climber is easy to use for all levels of fitness. This combines calorie burning cardio with muscle toning in one fluid motion. It’s a low impact workout, so it’s easy on your ankles and knees. This does the work of a few machines you might use at the gym. It is lightweight and easy to adjust to your height. It will fold up compactly for easier storage. This will support up to 240 pounds. There is a free exercising app to download too.

With the Women’s Health Men’s Health Bluetooth Cardio Stair Stepper, you won’t have to remember the exact numbers you logged during your workout. This has Bluetooth connectivity technology and works with the MyCloudFitness app on both iOS and Android to track your workouts. A LCD display shows your steps/min, total steps, time elapsed, calories burned, and a scan. This has a 250 pound weight capacity and allows you to increase the intensity of your workout by adjusting the height of each step up to 10″. The three locking step heights convert the stepper into a stable step up platform. There are protective heat covers on the pistons.

Whether you’re a professional bodybuilder or someone who is just starting to workout, the KYY Indoor Fitness Stair Stepper is easy to use. This comes with exercise bands and helps you target multiple muscle groups. It is made from heavy-duty steel construction, so it’s built to last a long time. The digital LCD display will count your steps and let you know how long you’ve been going. The ergonomic design helps you reduce the impact on your knees. The imported motor is powerful and totally quiet. This is great for professionals and novices alike.

The Xiser Commercial Mini Stairmaster will help you get through speedy workouts. The ergonomic design optimizes your steps, guiding you through sprint step training. It is made from cast aircraft alloy and it is extremely lightweight at only 13.5 pounds. It is made in the United States and there is no assembly required. When it is folded, it measures 21″ x 14″ x 4″, so you can store it easily.

