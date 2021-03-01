If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no doubt that learning how to roller blade or skate as a child can be a thrilling endeavor. The feeling of having wheels on your feet that are carrying you around is a truly fun one. It can lead to learning how to ice skate, or vice versa, which allows you to be skating all year round. Of course, with any activity, there needs to be safety measures taken to make sure everyone can enjoy it to the fullest. First and foremost, Just like with riding a bicycle or skateboarding, you need to wear a helmet. But other items of gear that should be worn while you are roller blading, skating, or skateboarding are elbow pads, knee pads, and wrist guards. This will protect you when you inevitably fall. Even professional skaters wear these to protect themselves. Limiting your scrapes and bruises can allow you to continue moving through your session. We’ve taken a look at the best protective gear sets that include those pads and guards to better fit your needs. Below, you can read about our picks.

A superior feel

When we tested out the JBM Adult/Child Knee Pads Elbow Pads Wrist Guards 3 in 1 Protective Gear Set, we saw how well made it was. This entire set is made of durable, soft EVA padded material with tough plastic plates. This is classic gear for skateboarding, skating, blading, and other activities. It comes in sizes that fit adults and youths. Each one has multiple adjustable straps that are elastic, so they’ll stretch easily as you’re tightening them on you. This helps with various knee girths. You can wear these while biking, scootering, and other extreme sports.

Key Features:

Made of durable, soft EVA padded material

Classic gear for skateboarding, skating, biking, scootering, blading

Comes in sizes for adults and youths

Feel them stretch

The Triple Eight Saver Series Pad Set has everything you’ll need to protect below your head. This comes with kneepads, elbow pads, and wrist guards. This is a convenient set that is made from high quality and durable fabric. It has EVA foam padding and polycarbonate full-coverage caps for superior coverage. But it won’t restrict your movement, as this delivers four-way stretch. The mesh provides a snug fit and the molding is impact-resistant. You can pick between five different colors and sizes including small, medium, large, and junior.

Key Features:

EVA foam padding

Four-way stretch

Provides a snug fit

Adjust on the go

You can slide the PROJIE-L Protective Gear Set for Youth/Adult on and then change how it’s fitting while you’re riding. This is a set to protect your knees, elbows, and wrists and the knees and elbow pads can be worn multiple ways. You can slide them on, or you can strap them up. It takes almost no time to slide these on and off, so you won’t waste precious time before or after you’re done skating. These come in three different sizes: small, medium, or large. All of them are shock-absorbent and made from durable PP shell and have a thickened EVA layer. These are comfortable and breathable.

Key Features:

Slide them on or strap them up

Comfortable and breathable

Come in three sizes

Find the color for you

The AresKo Kids/Youth Protective Gear Set can grow with your kids. There are six different color options that are available and they are purple, black, green, blue, pink, and red. They come in different sizes, but these are meant for children. The highest size is meant for a maximum weight of 110 pounds. The fastener clips on the elastic straps not only ensure easier and quicker fits, but they also won’t slip off during use. The soft velvet fabric pads and high density foam keep you covered.

Key Features:

Meant for maximum 110 pounds

Comes in six different colors

Soft velvet fabric pads

Feel the thickness

The GEQID adult/youth Kids Knee Pads Elbow Pads Wrist Guards 3 in 1 Protective Gear Set is a solid option. It is meant to be worn during cycling, skating, and more. There are three different sizes you can choose from, maximizing up to 143 pounds. The elbow and knee pads are sleeves that also have straps for better fitting. The thicker design makes movement more comfortable and soft. It has a tough PE shell and soft EVA gasket material.

Key Features:

Elbow and knee pads are sleeves with straps

Thicker design makes movement

Three different sizes

